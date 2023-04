1/5

April 11 (UPI) -- Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired this off-season, is expected to join the staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the move Monday night. Advertisement

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury in January. Kingsbury, 43, led the Cardinals to a 28-37-1 in four seasons. He was hired in 2019. He spent the 2013 through 2018 seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech. He led the Red Raiders to a 35-40 record over six seasons.

Kingsbury coached quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes, in addition to several other future NFL players, while at Texas Tech.

He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M in 2012, when Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy as quarterback of the Aggies.

Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Houston in 2010 and 2011. He was an offensive quality control coach at Houston in 2008 and 2009.

The USC Trojans went 11-3 in 2022, their first season coached by Lincoln Riley. Quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, followed Riley from Oklahoma to USC last season. He completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games last season for the Trojans.

Williams, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, also ran for 382 yards and 10 scores last season at USC.

The Trojans will host San Jose State in their season opener Aug. 26 in Los Angeles.