Will Zalatoris, who withdrew from the 2023 Masters, will miss the 2023 U.S. Open, 2023 British Open and 2023 PGA Championship because of a back injury. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Golfer Will Zalatoris, who withdrew from the Masters, underwent back surgery and will miss the rest of the PGA Tour season, he announced Monday on Instagram. Zalatoris said he had a microdiscectomy -- a procedure performed to relieve pain from when a herniated disc presses against a spinal nerve -- on Saturday. Advertisement

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that Zalatoris withdrew from the Masters because of an injury, but did not provide details.

"As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure," Zalatoris wrote on Instagram. "Playing and living in pain is not fun.

"I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall."

Zalatoris, 26, finished second at the 2021 Masters and tied for sixth in 2022. He placed second at the 2022 PGA Championship and tied for second at the 2022 U.S. Open. Zalatoris tied for 28th at the 2022 British Open.

He later withdrew from the BMW Championship in August and from the season-ending Tour Championship because of back issues. Zalatoris told reporters that he felt "great" and was "100%" healthy Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The No. 8 player in the Official World Golf Ranking will miss all four majors in 2023.

