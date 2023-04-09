Advertisement
Sports News
April 9, 2023 / 9:11 AM

Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters because of foot injury

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tiger Woods studies a putt on No. 18 during the rain-delayed second round at the 87th Masters Tournament on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Tiger Woods studies a putt on No. 18 during the rain-delayed second round at the 87th Masters Tournament on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who narrowly made the cut for the third round of the 2023 Masters and was in last place, withdrew from the tournament because of a foot injury, he announced Sunday morning on Twitter.

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw this morning due to re-aggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods tweeted. "Thank you to the fans and to the Masters, who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Advertisement

Woods, who admitted he was in "constant" pain during play and was "sore" afterwards, carded an opening-round 2-over 74 on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. He followed with a 1-over 73 over his next 18 holes Friday and Saturday and managed to stay within the cut line for the third round.

He struggled to find his footing on bunker shots, limped around the course and grimaced in pain throughout the first three rounds because of his lingering foot and leg issues.

Woods was 6-over through seven holes in the third round -- and 9-over for the tournament -- when play was suspended for the third time due to rain at the tournament Saturday afternoon. Woods, who sat in 54th place, announced his departure before the round resumed Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Brooks Koepka was 1-under through six holes of his third round Saturday at Augusta. He entered Sunday with a four-stroke lead on the field.

Second-place Jon Rahm was 1-over through six holes in the third round and sat at 9-under for the tournament. Sam Bennett, the reigning U.S. amateur champion, sat in third place at 6-under. Viktor Hovland, who shared the first round lead with Koepka and Rahm, was among four players tied for fourth at 5-under.

RELATED Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut

Third-round play was suspended at about 3:15 p.m. EDT Saturday and resumed Sunday morning in Augusta.

Scenes from the 2023 Masters Tournament

Phil Mickelson smiles to fans on the second green in the second round at the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Tiger Woods says he doesn't know how many more Masters he'll play

Read More

Masters golf: Koepka increases lead before third round is suspended

Latest Headlines

LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters
Sports News // 21 hours ago
LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters
April 8 (UPI) -- Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the 2023 Masters because of an injury, the PGA Tour announced Saturday. Oosthuizen, who was on the final hole of the second round, is the second LIV Golf participant to exit early.
Masters golf: Koepka increases lead before third round is suspended
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Masters golf: Koepka increases lead before third round is suspended
April 8 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka was 1-under through six holes and pushed his Masters lead to four strokes before play was suspended because of rain for the second consecutive day Saturday in Augusta, Ga.
Brooks Koepka leads rain-impacted Masters Tournament
Sports News // 1 day ago
Brooks Koepka leads rain-impacted Masters Tournament
April 7 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka fired a second-round 67 to take a 3-stroke lead on the field at the 2023 Masters, which was suspended twice Friday afternoon because of rain in Augusta, Ga. The round will resume Saturday morning.
Giant pine trees fall on course at Masters golf tourney
Sports News // 1 day ago
Giant pine trees fall on course at Masters golf tourney
April 7 (UPI) -- Two very tall pine trees collapsed to the ground, narrowly missing fans, during the second round of 2023 Masters Tournament on Friday in Augusta, Ga.
Report links climate change to increase in Major League Baseball home runs
MLB // 1 day ago
Report links climate change to increase in Major League Baseball home runs
April 7 (UPI) -- Is climate change sending more home run balls over the fence in Major League Baseball? A new study published Friday says the hotter air from climate change accounts for hundreds more home runs per year.
Ex-North Carolina basketball star Caleb Love to transfer to Michigan
Sports News // 1 day ago
Ex-North Carolina basketball star Caleb Love to transfer to Michigan
April 7 (UPI) -- Caleb Love, who led the North Carolina men's basketball team in scoring last season, will transfer to Michigan, he announced Friday on social media.
Heavy demand forces Iowa to pause women's basketball season ticket sales
Sports News // 1 day ago
Heavy demand forces Iowa to pause women's basketball season ticket sales
April 7 (UPI) -- The University of Iowa paused sales on season tickets for the 2023-24 women's basketball season because of demand triggered by the Hawkeyes' run through the 2023 NCAA tournament, the school said Friday.
LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit
Sports News // 2 days ago
LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit
April 7 (UPI) -- The LSU women's basketball team will accept an invitation to the White House after beating Iowa in the national title game, reversing statements from star player Angel Reese that the Tigers would not visit.
Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut
Sports News // 2 days ago
Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut
April 7 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods told reporters that he was in "constant" pain during his first round at the 2023 Masters and that he was "sore" after his 2-over-par 74.
Last major Kentucky Derby prep races highlight weekend runs
Sports News // 2 days ago
Last major Kentucky Derby prep races highlight weekend runs
April 7 (UPI) -- Weekend racing brings the final round of major Kentucky Derby preps with the Santa Anita Derby in California, The Wood Memorial in New York and the Blue Grass at Keeneland in Kentucky,
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters
LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Masters golf: Koepka increases lead before third round is suspended
Masters golf: Koepka increases lead before third round is suspended
Giant pine trees fall on course at Masters golf tourney
Giant pine trees fall on course at Masters golf tourney
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
Two Japanese horses are in for Kentucky Derby; Japan also dominates in Dubai
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement