Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters because of foot injury

Tiger Woods studies a putt on No. 18 during the rain-delayed second round at the 87th Masters Tournament on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who narrowly made the cut for the third round of the 2023 Masters and was in last place, withdrew from the tournament because of a foot injury, he announced Sunday morning on Twitter. "I am disappointed to have to withdraw this morning due to re-aggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods tweeted. "Thank you to the fans and to the Masters, who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!" Advertisement

Woods, who admitted he was in "constant" pain during play and was "sore" afterwards, carded an opening-round 2-over 74 on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. He followed with a 1-over 73 over his next 18 holes Friday and Saturday and managed to stay within the cut line for the third round.

He struggled to find his footing on bunker shots, limped around the course and grimaced in pain throughout the first three rounds because of his lingering foot and leg issues.

Woods was 6-over through seven holes in the third round -- and 9-over for the tournament -- when play was suspended for the third time due to rain at the tournament Saturday afternoon. Woods, who sat in 54th place, announced his departure before the round resumed Sunday morning.

Brooks Koepka was 1-under through six holes of his third round Saturday at Augusta. He entered Sunday with a four-stroke lead on the field.

Second-place Jon Rahm was 1-over through six holes in the third round and sat at 9-under for the tournament. Sam Bennett, the reigning U.S. amateur champion, sat in third place at 6-under. Viktor Hovland, who shared the first round lead with Koepka and Rahm, was among four players tied for fourth at 5-under.

Third-round play was suspended at about 3:15 p.m. EDT Saturday and resumed Sunday morning in Augusta.

