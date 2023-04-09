Advertisement
Sports News
April 9, 2023 / 12:38 PM

Masters golf: Rahm trims Koepka's lead entering final round

By Alex Butler
1/5
Jon Rahm (pictured) and Brooks Koepka will tee off in the final round of the Masters at 2:33 p.m. EDT Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jon Rahm (pictured) and Brooks Koepka will tee off in the final round of the Masters at 2:33 p.m. EDT Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Jon Rahm cut Brooks Koepka's lead to two strokes in the resumed third round of the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga. The final round of the rain-impacted tournament will start at 12:30 p.m. EDT at Augusta National Golf Club.

Koepka, who either shared or held the lead outright after each of the first three rounds, started Sunday with four stroke edge on the second-place Rahm. Both golfers had completed six holes at the time play was suspended Saturday in the third round -- the third weather-related interruption of the major tournament.

Koepka went on to card three bogeys and a birdie, while making par eight times, to complete the round Sunday morning with a 1-over 73. Rahm made two birdies and two bogeys, while making par eight times in his resumed round. He also fired a 1-over 73 for the round.

Koepka is 11-under through 72 holes. Rahm was 9-under through his first three rounds. Third-place Viktor Hovland, who shared the first-round lead with Rahm and Koepka, entered Sunday at 5-under, but made a surge to jump up the leaderboard.

Hovland shot a 2-under 70 in the third round, which included a string of five-consecutive birdies. He is 8-under through 72 holes.

Patrick Cantlay carded a 4-under 68 in the third round. He is 6-under overall and sits in fourth. Hideki Matusyama, the 2021 champion, and Russell Henley are tied for fifth at 5-under.

Collin Morikawa and Sam Bennett are tied for seventh at 4-under.

Xander Schauffele and five others are tied for ninth at 3-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, was 1-under in the third round and is 2-under for the tournament. He is tied for 15th.

While Rahm closed the gap on Koepka, he also missed several putts, which could have further tightened the deficit.

Koepka resumed his third round with a bogey on No. 7. Rahm carded a birdie on the same hole to cut Koepka's lead to two strokes.

Rahm and Koepka each birdied No. 8. Koepka picked up another bogey on No. 12.

Rahm birdied that hole to briefly cut the lead to one stroke, but followed with a bogey on No. 13. He wrote another bogey on his scorecard on No. 16, which pushed his deficit back to three.

Koepka made bogey, with a three-putt, on No. 17. Rahm and Koepka each made par on No. 18 to end the round.

Rahm and Koepka are scheduled to tee off at 2:33 p.m. Sunday at Augusta. Hovland and Cantlay will tee off at 2:24 p.m. No more rain is in the forecast for the final round.

Final round coverage will stream on Paramount+, Masters.com and the Masters app. TV coverage will air from 2 to 7 p.m. on CBS.

Scenes from the 2023 Masters Tournament

Phil Mickelson smiles to fans on the second green in the second round at the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters because of foot injury
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters because of foot injury
April 9 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who narrowly made the cut for the third round of the 2023 Masters and was in last place, withdrew from the tournament because of a foot injury, he announced Sunday morning on Twitter.
LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters
Sports News // 1 day ago
LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters
April 8 (UPI) -- Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the 2023 Masters because of an injury, the PGA Tour announced Saturday. Oosthuizen, who was on the final hole of the second round, is the second LIV Golf participant to exit early.
Masters golf: Koepka increases lead before third round is suspended
Sports News // 1 day ago
Masters golf: Koepka increases lead before third round is suspended
April 8 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka was 1-under through six holes and pushed his Masters lead to four strokes before play was suspended because of rain for the second consecutive day Saturday in Augusta, Ga.
Brooks Koepka leads rain-impacted Masters Tournament
Sports News // 1 day ago
Brooks Koepka leads rain-impacted Masters Tournament
April 7 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka fired a second-round 67 to take a 3-stroke lead on the field at the 2023 Masters, which was suspended twice Friday afternoon because of rain in Augusta, Ga. The round will resume Saturday morning.
Giant pine trees fall on course at Masters golf tourney
Sports News // 1 day ago
Giant pine trees fall on course at Masters golf tourney
April 7 (UPI) -- Two very tall pine trees collapsed to the ground, narrowly missing fans, during the second round of 2023 Masters Tournament on Friday in Augusta, Ga.
Report links climate change to increase in Major League Baseball home runs
MLB // 1 day ago
Report links climate change to increase in Major League Baseball home runs
April 7 (UPI) -- Is climate change sending more home run balls over the fence in Major League Baseball? A new study published Friday says the hotter air from climate change accounts for hundreds more home runs per year.
Ex-North Carolina basketball star Caleb Love to transfer to Michigan
Sports News // 1 day ago
Ex-North Carolina basketball star Caleb Love to transfer to Michigan
April 7 (UPI) -- Caleb Love, who led the North Carolina men's basketball team in scoring last season, will transfer to Michigan, he announced Friday on social media.
Heavy demand forces Iowa to pause women's basketball season ticket sales
Sports News // 2 days ago
Heavy demand forces Iowa to pause women's basketball season ticket sales
April 7 (UPI) -- The University of Iowa paused sales on season tickets for the 2023-24 women's basketball season because of demand triggered by the Hawkeyes' run through the 2023 NCAA tournament, the school said Friday.
LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit
Sports News // 2 days ago
LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit
April 7 (UPI) -- The LSU women's basketball team will accept an invitation to the White House after beating Iowa in the national title game, reversing statements from star player Angel Reese that the Tigers would not visit.
Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut
Sports News // 2 days ago
Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut
April 7 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods told reporters that he was in "constant" pain during his first round at the 2023 Masters and that he was "sore" after his 2-over-par 74.
