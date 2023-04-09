Masters golf: Rahm trims Koepka's lead entering final round

1/5

Jon Rahm (pictured) and Brooks Koepka will tee off in the final round of the Masters at 2:33 p.m. EDT Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Jon Rahm cut Brooks Koepka's lead to two strokes in the resumed third round of the Masters on Sunday in Augusta, Ga. The final round of the rain-impacted tournament will start at 12:30 p.m. EDT at Augusta National Golf Club. Koepka, who either shared or held the lead outright after each of the first three rounds, started Sunday with four stroke edge on the second-place Rahm. Both golfers had completed six holes at the time play was suspended Saturday in the third round -- the third weather-related interruption of the major tournament. Advertisement

Koepka went on to card three bogeys and a birdie, while making par eight times, to complete the round Sunday morning with a 1-over 73. Rahm made two birdies and two bogeys, while making par eight times in his resumed round. He also fired a 1-over 73 for the round.

Koepka is 11-under through 72 holes. Rahm was 9-under through his first three rounds. Third-place Viktor Hovland, who shared the first-round lead with Rahm and Koepka, entered Sunday at 5-under, but made a surge to jump up the leaderboard.

A big par save on No. 10 keeps Brooks Koepka's lead at two. pic.twitter.com/SNZVEO8qTQ— Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 9, 2023

Hovland shot a 2-under 70 in the third round, which included a string of five-consecutive birdies. He is 8-under through 72 holes.

Patrick Cantlay carded a 4-under 68 in the third round. He is 6-under overall and sits in fourth. Hideki Matusyama, the 2021 champion, and Russell Henley are tied for fifth at 5-under.

Collin Morikawa and Sam Bennett are tied for seventh at 4-under.

Xander Schauffele and five others are tied for ninth at 3-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, was 1-under in the third round and is 2-under for the tournament. He is tied for 15th.

A chip-in birdie for Viktor Hovland. #themasterspic.twitter.com/Q608zbxYwc— Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 9, 2023 Advertisement

While Rahm closed the gap on Koepka, he also missed several putts, which could have further tightened the deficit.

Koepka resumed his third round with a bogey on No. 7. Rahm carded a birdie on the same hole to cut Koepka's lead to two strokes.

Rahm and Koepka each birdied No. 8. Koepka picked up another bogey on No. 12.

Rahm birdied that hole to briefly cut the lead to one stroke, but followed with a bogey on No. 13. He wrote another bogey on his scorecard on No. 16, which pushed his deficit back to three.

Koepka made bogey, with a three-putt, on No. 17. Rahm and Koepka each made par on No. 18 to end the round.

Rahm and Koepka are scheduled to tee off at 2:33 p.m. Sunday at Augusta. Hovland and Cantlay will tee off at 2:24 p.m. No more rain is in the forecast for the final round.

Final round coverage will stream on Paramount+, Masters.com and the Masters app. TV coverage will air from 2 to 7 p.m. on CBS.

