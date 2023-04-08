Advertisement
Sports News
April 8, 2023 / 11:54 AM

Rahm closes in on Koepka, Tiger makes cut at resumed Masters

By Alex Butler
Tiger Woods misses a par putt on No. 18 during the second round of the 87th Masters Tournament on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Tiger Woods misses a par putt on No. 18 during the second round of the 87th Masters Tournament on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Jon Rahm shot a 3-under 69 to bite into Brooks Koepka's lead as the suspended second-round of the Masters ended Saturday morning in Augusta, Ga. Koepka holds a 2-stroke edge on the field, entering the third round.

Koepka, ranked No. 118, shot a 5-under 67 on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club. Strong winds and rain later forced many other golfers in the field off the course. That rain continued to soak the fairways and greens Saturday, slowing balls and resulting in slightly higher scores.

Rahm was 2-under through nine holes -- and 9-under overall -- at the time of Friday's suspension.

The No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking made par on his first two holes Saturday. He made birdie on No, 12 and carded par scores on Nos. 13 and 14. Rahm birdied Nos. 15 and 17. He made bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18.

Sam Bennett, the reigning U.S. amateur champion, sits in third place. Bennett matched Koepka's second-round 68 on Friday at Augusta. He remains in third place at 8-under, four strokes behind Koepka and two back of Rahm.

No. 9 Viktor Hovland, who shared the first-round lead with Koepka and Rahm, was 1-over through 10 holes on Friday. He started with a bogey Saturday on No. 11. He made par on six of his final seven holes. He birdied No. 13 and finished with a 1-over 73.

"I feel like I'm playing well," Hovland told reporters. "At the same time, I definitely left a couple putts out there. I probably could've shot 2-under today, which would have been a very good score, but we are still in this tournament."

Hovland is now 6-under for the tournament and tied with No. 12 Collin Morikawa for fourth place. Morikawa carded a 3-under 69 in the second round.

No. 35 Jason Day, No. 11 Sam Burns, No. 16 Jordan Spieth and No. 14 Cameron Young are tied for sixth at 5-under. No. 425 Phil Mickelson, who also carded a 3-under 69 in the second round, is one of six players tied for 10th at 4-under.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a 3-over 75 on Friday and is tied for 28th at 1-under.

Tiger Woods, who carded a 1-over 73 in the second round, is tied for 49th and made the third-round cut. Woods is 3-over through 36 holes.

The 15-time major champion tied Fred Couples and Gary Player for the record for most-consecutive made cuts (23) at the Masters.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 10 Justin Thomas and No. 155 Bryson DeChambeau are among the players who failed to make the third-round cut.

The third-round teed off at 11:30 a.m. EDT. More rain is expected in Augusta.

Scenes from the 2023 Masters Tournament

Phil Mickelson smiles to fans on the second green in the second round at the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Advertisement