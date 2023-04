1/5

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa watches an approach shot during the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the 2023 Masters because of an injury, the PGA Tour announced Saturday. Oosthuizen, who was on the final hole of the second round, is the second LIV Golf participant to exit early. Oosthuizen carded a 4-over 76 through his first 18 holes Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Advertisement

He made bogey on No. 1 on Friday to start his second round. He went on to card a double bogey on No. 3. Oosthuizen also logged bogeys on Nos. 5, 9 and 11. He carded three birdies and was 3-over par through 17 holes.

Oosthuizen withdrew before he played No. 18. He was 7-over at the time of his departure and would have missed the cut even if he completed his second round.

Fellow LIV Golf participant Kevin Na withdrew from the Masters on Thursday because of an illness. Eighteen LIV Golf competitors were in the initial 88-player Masters field.

Tournament leader Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are among 12 LIV players who made the third-round cut.

Advertisement

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Jason Kokrak and Bubba Watson are among those who missed the cut.

The third-round of the Masters teed off at 11:30 a.m. EDT Saturday in Augusta. Streaming coverage is available on Masters.com, the Masters Tournament app and on Paramount+. TV coverage will start at 3 p.m. on CBS.

