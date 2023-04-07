Last major Kentucky Derby prep races highlight weekend horse racing

1/2

Tapit Trice, shown winning the Tampa Bay Derby, is back in Saturday's Grade I Blue Grass at Keeneland. SV Photography, courtesy of Tampa Bay Downs

April 7 (UPI) -- Weekend racing brings the final round of major Kentucky Derby preps with the Santa Anita Derby in California, The Wood Memorial in New York and the Blue Grass at Keeneland in Kentucky -- all with 3-year-olds scrambling for spots in Run for the Roses. It's also opening weekend of the all-too-brief Keeneland spring meeting, with horses coming from all over the country. Three winners from last year's Breeders' Cup World Championships are slated to run on the Saturday card. Advertisement

Kentucky Oaks contenders also are in action.

On the international front, there's the first of the Japanese Classics, the finale of the British All-Weather Championships and still more Group 1 racing in Australia. Lucky Sweynesse and Wellington butt heads again in Hong Kong.

It's another tough handicapping weekend and another opportunity to check out the thoughts of industry insider, journalist and former trainer Jude Feld at popejude.com.

Advertisement

Let's get on with it.

The Road to the Roses

Tampa Bay Derby winner Tapit Trice and Gotham winner Raise Cain attract the most early interest in Saturday's $1 million Grade I Toyota Blue Grass at Keeneland. The 11-horse field provides lots of other options, though, including Verifying, fourth in the traffic-troubled Grade II Rebel at Oaklawn Park.

Classic Car Wash, second in the Tamp Bay Derby, will try to make up the 2 lengths he finished behind Tapit Trice there. Sun Thunder had traffic issues in the Louisiana Derby after finishing second in the Risen Star at Fair Grounds.

"He probably won't be the favorite," trainer Brad Cox said of Verifying. "But I do think he's a horse that is very talented and can step up to compete in Grade I races."

Practical Move, winner of the Grade II Los Alamitos Futurity last December and the Grade II San Felipe March 4 to start his 3-year-old campaign, looks like the standout in Saturday's $750,000 Grade I Runhappy Santa Anita Derby.

The Practical Joke colt, trained by Tim Yakteen, doesn't face much he hasn't already beaten. National Treasure was third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and third in the Grade III Sham in his most recent start in January.

Advertisement

The wild card is Mandarin Hero, a Japanese-bred colt who had four wins and a second from five starts back home and could become the third Japanese-trained horse in the Kentucky Derby field.

Saturday's $750,000 Grade II Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, honestly, doesn't have much in the way of proven talent.

That leaves Hit Show, a Candy Ride colt, as a likely prospect off a victory Feb. 11 in the Grade III Withers. That's two months ago and he drew the outside gate to boot.

Slip Mahoney, an Arrogate colt trained by Brad Cox, is a confirmed late runner and finished second in the Grade III Gotham in his last outing, but was 7 1/2 lengths behind the winner.

Todd Pletcher enters two maidens, but one of them, Dreamlike, showed a bunch of improvement in his second career start at Gulfstream Park. He has to overcome the rail draw. It's a good bet one or more of these will earn enough points to knock someone out of the Kentucky Derby field.

Cox also trains Hit Show and noted the colt "has already been up to New York and won a race up there. ... We had our options of where to run next after the Withers -- the Louisiana Derby, the Arkansas Derby or the Wood Memorial. Since he's already shown success in New York, we decided that would be the best spot for him."

Advertisement

The Path to the Oaks

The 2022 Breeders' Cup and Eclipse Award winner, Wonder Wheel, was installed as the 8-5 favorite among seven in Friday's $600,000 Grade I Central Bank Ashland at Keeneland, despite suffering a narrow loss in her 3-year-old debut at Tampa Bay Downs.

Dreaming of Snow, the winner that day, is not in this heat, but the third-place horse, Julia Shining, and recent Oaklawn allowance winner Punchbowl figure to provide another test for the champ.

Wonder Wheel might need to bank some "Road to the Kentucky Oaks" points to ensure her spot in the Louisville starting gate.

Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Gazelle at Aqueduct has six fillies featuring Shidabhuti, undefeated after three starts and winner of the Busher stakes over the course in her last, and Occult, victorious in the 1 1/8-miles Busanda at Aqueduct in her most recent.

Pletcher has two progressive types and Cox sends Gambling Girl, fourth in the Grade III Honeybee at Oaklawn on Feb. 25.

Faiza, undefeated after four starts, is the big morning-line favorite in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Santa Anita Oaks. The Girvin filly is trained by Bob Baffert and, thus, ineligible for the Kentucky Oaks, as he remains under the Churchill Downs interdict.

Advertisement

And Tell Me Nolies won the Grade 1 Del Mar Debutante and the Grade II Chandelier last year but finished second, 2 1/4 lengths behind Faiza, in the Grade III Santa Ysabel in their last race.

Turf

A field of 12 comes from all points of the compass for Friday's $400,000 Grade III Kentucky Utilities Transylvania Stakes for 3-year-olds at Keeneland.

As is often the case at Keeneland's prestigious, rich and brief meetings, it's tough to handicap, as evinced by the fact the 3-1 morning-line favorite, Carl Spackler, has made only two starts, winning his last at Gulfstream Park.

Filly & Mare Turf

Pleasant Passage makes her first start since finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Appalachian Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Keeneland.

The More Than Ready filly, trained by Shug McGaughey, faces some tough ones including the first three from the Sweetest Chant at Gulfstream Park, Cairo Consort, Alpha Bella and Heavenly Sunday, and stakes-level contenders from Fair Grounds and Churchill Downs.

Turf Sprint

The 2022 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner, Caravel, makes her return in Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Shakertown Stakes at Keeneland. The 6-year-old Mizzen Mast mare is 2-for-2 at Keeneland. Artemus Citylimits finished fifth in the Breeders' Cup, but looks like the best of the rest here.

Advertisement

A field of 11 will be coming down the hillside course in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Monrovia Stakes at Santa Anita, likely with the outcome pretty much in doubt. The race is that well-balanced, with Amy C the morning-line favorite off a win in the Grade III Las Cinegas in her most recent.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Goodnight Olive, winner of last year's Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprit, kicks off her season as a heavy favorite going 7 furlongs in Saturday's $600,000 Grade I Madison Stakes at Keeneland.

The Ghostzapper filly, trained by Chad Brown, is riding a six-race win streak. Society was last seen finishing seventh in the Breeders' Cup Distaff, but has done much better sprinting, thus her appearance in this 7-furlongs event. Yougiri and Maryquitecontrary also are formidable.

Rossa Veloce is the 8-5 morning-line favorite over seven others in Friday's $150,000 Grade III Distaff at Aqueduct. The 5-year-old Girolamo mare was claimed for $32,000 at Saratoga Sept. 1 and has won four of her five starts since action moved from the Spa to "Belmont at the Big A" later that month.

Sprint

Baffert has given Hejazi two chances to go a route of ground and it hasn't worked out so here he is, back sprinting in Friday's $400,000 Lafayette Stakes for 3-year-olds at Keeneland.

Advertisement

The Bernardini colt found the winner's circle for the first time going 6 1/2 furlongs at Santa Anita on Jan. 15, was transferred to trainer Tim Yakteen just in case he could become a Kentucky Derby candidate. He then was moved back to the Baffert barn when he finished a fading fourth in the Grade II San Felipe.

This is no easy spot with the likes of Gulfport, Corona Bolt and Determinedly also in the seven-horse field.

Every single one of the seven horses lined up for Saturday's $300,000 Grade I Carter Handicap at Aqueduct comes off a victory.

The cast includes 2022 Florida Derby winner White Abarrio, recent Grade III Tom Fool winner Little Vic and Grade III Toboggan winner Repo Rocks. White Abarrio is the only Grade 1 winner in the bunch.

Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Bay Shore for 3-year-olds at Aqueduct has a diverse bunch including some Triple Crown refugees, a few recent maiden winners and others returning from long layoffs. In addition, the 7 furlongs always is a tricky distance.

Nakatomi, last seen finishing third in the Tom Fool, is the morning-line favorite for Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Commonwealth Stakes at Keeneland.

It's a competitive field, though, with contenders coming from the Mineshaft Stakes at Fair Grounds, the San Carlos at Santa Anita, and the Razorback, the Fifth Season and Whitmore at Oaklawn Park.

Advertisement

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Liberty Island, the 2022 Japanese juvenile filly champion, stars in Sunday's Grade 1 Oka Sho or Japanese 1000 Guineas as Hanshin Racecourse.

The Duramente filly won at first asking in July at Nigata Racecourse, then was a close second in the Grade 3 Artemis Stakes at Tokyo on Oct. 29. A victory in the Grade 1 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies on Dec. 11 was enough to clinch the division championship.

The competition includes several promising types with one win each plus the speedy Light Quantum, who comes off a late-running victory in the Grade 3 Nikkan Sports Sho Shinzan Kinen on Jan. 8. She has not raced since.

England

Friday's All-Weather Championships Finals on the Newcastle Tapeta wind up the long series that has become intertwined with the big dirt races developed in the Middle East.

That conjunction has provided some excellent horses for the AWC, but also resulted in some of them heading elsewhere before the series finale.

Nonetheless, each of the six finals races has plenty of intrigue, with the featured Easter Classic at 1 1/4 miles pitting stablemates Harrovian and Forest of Dean against one another as the favorites. John and Thady Gosden train the two, Harrovian for Sheik Zayed and Forest of Dean for Godolphin.

Advertisement

Hong Kong

Lucky Sweynesse and Wellington go at it again in Sunday's Group 2 Sprint Cup at 1,200 meters on the Sha Tin Racecourse turf.

Four-year-old Lucky Sweynesse is riding a three-race winning streak since a traffic-troubled sixth in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint in December, defeating Wellington in the last two of those.

On the same card, Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile winner California Spangle is the standout in the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy.

Australia

On Saturday at Randwick, the Group 1 Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes has Anamoe, Dubai Honor and Cascadian in a big, tough field going 2,000 meters.

The Group 1 Schweppes Sydney Cup is 3,200 meters with a competitive field. Pavitra, Pennyweka, Fireburn and Arts attract early support in the Group 1 The Star Australian Oaks; and Alcohol Free is well-held in antepost wagering for the Group 1 Coolmore Legacy for fillies and mares at 1,600 meters.