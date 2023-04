Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love (R) will transfer to Michigan for the 2023-24 season. Photo by Maggie Hobson/UNC Athletics

Caleb Love, who led the North Carolina men's basketball team in scoring last season, will transfer to Michigan, he announced Friday on social media. "Go rewrite your story, kid," Love posted on Instagram and Twitter, along with photos of himself in Michigan jerseys.

Love announced March 27 that he decided to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during his 2022-23 junior campaign for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels, who were ranked No. 1 last preseason, did not qualify for the tournament in 2023.

Love averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds as a sophomore, when he helped the Tar Heels reach the national title game.

Love decided to bypass the 2022 NBA Draft to return to the Tar Heels last season.

The Michigan Wolverines went 19-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2021-22. They went 18-16 in 2022-23 and failed to make the NCAA tournament field.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game in 2022-23. Guards Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard averaged 14 and 14.2 points, respectively, for the Wolverines.

Bufkin and Howard recently declared for the NBA Draft. Both guards are projected first-round picks.