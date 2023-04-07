Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 7, 2023 / 10:42 AM

Heavy demand forces Iowa to pause women's basketball season ticket sales

By Alex Butler
1/5
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark shoots against the LSU Tigers during the first half of the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball title game Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark shoots against the LSU Tigers during the first half of the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball title game Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The University of Iowa paused sales on season tickets for the 2023-24 women's basketball season because of demand triggered by the Hawkeyes' run through the 2023 NCAA tournament, the school said Friday.

"We are so thankful for the incredible support our women's basketball team receives," the school said in a statement. "There is significant enthusiasm for new season tickets, and we look forward to accommodating as many new season ticket holders as possible."

Advertisement

Iowa received more than 6,700 requests for season tickets for the 2023-24 season, the school said.

The Hawkeyes, led by National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, went 31-7 en route to the title game in 2022-23. They beat Southeastern Louisiana, Georgia, Colorado and Louisville through their first four games at the tournament. They then upset top-ranked and previously undefeated South Carolina in the Final Four.

RELATED LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit

The LSU Tigers went on to beat the Hawkeyes 102-85 in the finale Sunday in Dallas.

Iowa's season ticket base is 6,500, not including students. Season tickets last year were $125 for adults, but the Hawkeyes said pricing has not been determined for 2023-24. The program plans to focus first on renewals for current season ticket holders.

Advertisement

Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, has a capacity of 15,056 people.

RELATED Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record

The LSU-Iowa tournament finale was the most-viewed women's basketball game on record, according to ESPN and Nielsen. ESPN said earlier this week that nearly 10 million viewers watched.

Clark scored a game-high 30 points and logged eight assists against the Tigers. The junior guard, who was limited because of foul trouble, also broke Glen Rice's record for the most points scored in a single NCAA tournament, men's or women's.

ESPN announced last week that the Iowa-South Carolina tournament game drew 5.5 million viewers, setting a record for the most-viewed semifinal on ESPN platforms.

RELATED LSU overwhelms Iowa for first women's basketball title

The network reported March 28 that the Iowa-Louisville tournament game was the network's most-viewed Elite Eight game on record, with 2.5 million viewers.

The Hawkeyes made the NCAA tournament in five of the last six years. They've appeared in two Final Fours, but failed to win the title both times.

NCAA : LSU Tigers defeat Iowa Hawkeyes for first women's title

The LSU Tigers celebrate their 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 2, 2023. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit
Sports News // 3 hours ago
LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit
April 7 (UPI) -- The LSU women's basketball team will accept an invitation to the White House after beating Iowa in the national title game, reversing statements from star player Angel Reese that the Tigers would not visit.
Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut
April 7 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods told reporters that he was in "constant" pain during his first round at the 2023 Masters and that he was "sore" after his 2-over-par 74.
Last major Kentucky Derby prep races highlight weekend runs
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Last major Kentucky Derby prep races highlight weekend runs
April 7 (UPI) -- Weekend racing brings the final round of major Kentucky Derby preps with the Santa Anita Derby in California, The Wood Memorial in New York and the Blue Grass at Keeneland in Kentucky,
Rahm, Hovland, Koepka share Masters lead through first round
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Rahm, Hovland, Koepka share Masters lead through first round
April 6 (UPI) -- Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland took advantage of ideal weather and course conditions with matching 65s for a tie for first place through the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charges
NBA // 16 hours ago
Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charges
April 6 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon was arrested this week on weapons charges, and officers said he was behaving in a "bizarre" manner at the time, police confirmed Thursday.
LIV Golf's Kevin Na withdraws from Masters due to illness
Sports News // 1 day ago
LIV Golf's Kevin Na withdraws from Masters due to illness
April 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Na, one of 18 LIV Golf Series competitors in the field for the 2023 Masters, withdrew from the tournament Thursday morning because of an illness, the PGA Tour announced.
Jack Nicklaus, honorary starters tee off 2023 Masters golf tourney
Sports News // 1 day ago
Jack Nicklaus, honorary starters tee off 2023 Masters golf tourney
April 6 (UPI) -- Jack Nicklaus and fellow golf legends Gary Player and Tom Watson teed off the 2023 Masters Tournament through the traditional honorary starters ceremony Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
NHL // 1 day ago
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
April 6 (UPI) -- New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning players participated in a handful of fights and combined for 70 penalty minutes in a slugfest of a matchup at Madison Square Garden.
Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for record $1.85M
MLB // 1 day ago
Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for record $1.85M
April 6 (UPI) -- A baseball bat New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth used during the 1920s sold for $1.85 million, a record sale price for a bat, Hunt Auctions announced.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound
April 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani again completed a feat not many players will when he was penalized for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate during a game against the Seattle Mariners.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit
LSU women's basketball champs to accept White House visit
Jack Nicklaus, honorary starters tee off 2023 Masters golf tourney
Jack Nicklaus, honorary starters tee off 2023 Masters golf tourney
Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut
Tiger Woods cites 'constant' pain as he faces possible Masters cut
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement