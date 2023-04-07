Brooks Koepka leads rain-impacted Masters Tournament

1/5

Brooks Koepka lines up putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Masters Tournament on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Brooks Koepka fired a second-round 67 to take a 4-stroke lead on the field at the 2023 Masters, which was briefly suspended Friday afternoon because of rain in Augusta, Ga. The horns for the stoppage sounded at about 3 p.m. EDT at Augusta National Golf Club. Forty players in the 86-player field finished the round at the time of the suspension. Play resumed about 20 minutes later, but more rain is expected. Advertisement

"I got incredibly lucky with my tee time this week, that's for sure," Koepka told ESPN. "Moving the tee times up 30 minutes helped as well It was starting to sprinkle a little bit. Super lucky, but sometimes you need a little luck."

Koepka, Rahm and Viktor Hovland carded matching 7-under 65s in Thursday's first round and were tied for the lead Friday morning.

Koepka started his bogey-free second round with a par on No. 1. He then birdied No. 2. Koepka, who made par on six of his first nine holes, made an eagle on No. 8 for a 3-under 29 at the turn. Koepka made par on seven of his final nine holes. He birdied Nos. 13 and 15 to round out his 67.

He is now 12-under for the tournament, four strokes better than second-place Sam Bennett. Bennett, the reigning U.S. amateur champion, matched Koepka's second-round 68. He carded the same score in the first round.

Bennett carded five birdies and one bogey in the second round.

Rahm was even through six holes on Friday before he was forced to walk off the course. He sits in third place at 7-under. Rahm made par on every hole to start his second round.

Hovland was 1-over through the first seven holes of his second round. He is tied with Colin Morikawa at 6-under for the tournament. Morikawa fired matching 3-under 69s through his first 36 holes.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, struggled Friday at Augusta. He shot a 3-over 75 and is tied for 27th. Scheffler was 4-under through his first 18 holes.

Tiger Woods was 1-over through seven holes of the second round. He is 3-over for the tournament and tied for 52nd. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy carded a 5-over 77 in the second round and is 5-over for the tournament. He is tied for 62nd.

The players with the Top-50 scores and ties will advance to the third round.

More rain is expected Saturday and Sunday in Augusta. Third round coverage is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS.

