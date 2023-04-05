Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters

1/5

World No. 1 and defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is a co-favorite to win the tournament this week in August, Ga.

April 5 (UPI) -- With rain expected to soak the pristine lawns of Augusta National Golf Club this week at the 2023 Masters, the 88-player field is prepared for the bad weather, in addition to course changes and elite competition. The annual major tournament will be held from Thursday through Sunday in Augusta, Ga. The Masters will air on ESPN and CBS and stream on ESPN+, Masters.com and the Masters Tournament app. Advertisement

"It's always great to be back at the Masters," Rory McIlroy, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking told reporters Tuesday in Augusta. "The whole field has been building up to this point the entire calendar year.

"I've been up here quite a bit. I've played 81 holes [here] in the last 2 1/2 weeks. I'm very familiar with the place again and looking forward to getting the week started."

Attendees and TV viewers again will be presented with the vibrant floral foliage of Augusta's azalea-lined, tree-flanked, 7,545-yard course.

Thousands of fans are expected to crowd the nearly 100-year-old course as golfers walk down Magnolia Lane and over the stone bridges of Amen Corner. But ugly weather could blemish the beautiful scenery and slow play. Rain is expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A wet course would likely result in slower and more unpredictable greens and longer grass blades, which were cut to very specific measurements. That taller grass could hinder approach shots if mowers can't drive on the soaked grounds.

"Hopefully, we get a firmer, faster Augusta," No. 17 Jordan Spieth said. "I've played better when it is that way.

"It doesn't look like it's going to be that way, but if it forces [using] a lot more wedges in the par 5s and some angles because of the cooler temperature and moisture on the ground, I can certainly look at that as advantageous too. I'm going to spin it positively, however I can."

World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy are co-favorites to win the green jacket. Spieth, No. 3 Jon Rahm and No. 4 Patrick Cantlay are among other Top 5 favorites.

No. 10 Justin Thomas, No. 6 Cameron Smith, No. 7 Xander Schauffele, No. 13 Tony Finau, No. 12 Collin Morikawa, No. 35 Jason Day and No. 69 Dustin Johnson also are expected to contend.

"The feeling and atmosphere you get around here is unlike anywhere else," Smith told reporters at his Masters news conference. "It gives me goose bumps thinking about Thursday. Sunday is a different monster, when you step in with a lead or are in contention.

"You really have to learn how to control all of those emotion. Once I hit that first tee shot, I generally calm down a little bit."

Johnson, Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are among 18 LIV Golf Series competitors in the Masters field. LIV players are barred from PGA Tour events, but allowed to play in all four major tournaments.

LIV and PGA Tour players and officials developed contentious relationships over the past year, causing a rift in golf and resulting in lawsuits. Players from both leagues said this week that they looked forward to sharing a course.

"I really wasn't sure what to expect on the range, but it was going to see some familiar faces and lots of smiles," Cameron Smith said.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen. I guess we'll see how the week unfolds. I'd for sure love to see one of our [LIV] guys get up to the top of the leaderboard and give it a nice shot."

No. 1,001 Tiger Woods, who finished 47th at the 2022 Masters, is outside of the Top 25 expected contenders. The 15-time major champion and five-time green jacket winner hasn't finished better than 38th at the tournament since his last win in 2019. He remains hindered by leg injuries he sustained in a 2021 car crash.

Woods is arguably the golfer most familiar with Augusta, but even he will need to adjust to off-season changes in the course layout. The most significant alteration occurred on No. 13, the hole named Azalea. Tee boxes on the par-5 were moved back 35 yards, increasing the hole's total yardage to 545.

"There's a great quote from [former golfer and Augusta co-designer] Bobby Jones dealing specifically with the 13th hole, which has been lengthened over time, and he said that the decision to go for the green in two should be a momentous one," Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in a news release.

"And I would have to say that our observations of these great players hitting middle and even short irons into that hole [was] not a momentous decision."

McIlroy, who played the hole with Woods during a practice round, said golfers won't need to put as much thought into their tee shots on No. 13, but will need to adjust their approach and will face a tough decision on which clubs to use.

"The second shot is much more challenging than it used to be," McIlroy said.

Mike Weir and Kevin Na will tee off in the first group at 8 a.m. EDT Thursday on No. 1. Woods will tee off alongside Schauffele and Viktor Hovland at 10:18 a.m. in Group 12. Thomas, Rahm and Cameron Young will tee off at 10:42 in Group 14. Smith will tee off in the next group with Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im.

Scheffler, Max Homa and Sam Bennett will tee off at 1:36 p.m. in Group 28. McIlroy, Spieth, Finau, Morikawa, Johnson, Day and Mickelson are among the players who will tee off after noon.

The players with the Top 50 scores, including ties, after two rounds will advance to Saturday's third round. They will play for a $15 million prize purse, with $2.7 million going to the winner.

Masters schedule

All times EDT

Thursday

TV: First round from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Streaming: Honorary starters from 7:45 to 8 a.m. on Masteres.com/Masters Tournament app; telecast from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+; featured groups from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Masters.com/Masters Tournament app; featured holes from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Masters.com/Masters Tournament app

Friday

TV: Second round from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Streaming: Telecast from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+; featured groups from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Masters.com/Masters Tournament app; featured holes from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Masters.com/Masters Tournament app

Saturday

TV: Third round from 3 to 7 p.m. on CBS

Streaming: Telecast from 3 to 7 p.m. on Paramount+; featured groups from 10:15 a.m. on 7 p.m. on Masters.com/Masters Tournament app; featured holes from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Masters.com/Masters Tournament app

Sunday

TV: Final round from 2 to 7 p.m. on CBS

Streaming: Telecast from 3 to 7 p.m. on Paramount+; featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Masters.com/Masters Tournament app; featured holes from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Masters.com/Masters Tournament app.