Dominant UConn, Cinderella San Diego State vie for NCAA men's basketball title

Coach Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies play with length and physicality, but also are capable of making 3-pointers on a consistent basis. Photo courtesy of UConn Athletics

April 3 (UPI) -- UConn will face San Diego State in a men's college basketball tournament finale Monday in Houston that few predicted. The favored Huskies dominated foes en route to the title game, while the Aztecs navigated a dramatic path. The UConn Huskies (30-8) and San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) will tip off at 9:20 p.m. EDT at NRG Stadium. The game will air on CBS. Advertisement

"We've got guys that are willing to put themselves on a limb and make plays," Aztecs senior guard Matt Bradley told reporters Saturday. "Even when the ball isn't going in, we just all trust each other. We make second efforts offensively and defensively.

"That's what we've been doing all year and what got us to the championship game."

The Huskies are 7.5-point favorites. They won their five tournament games by an average of 20.6 points.

The Aztecs posted an average margin of victory of just 7.6 points so far at the tournament. They won their last two games by two points combined.

"We've always been knocked down, but the biggest thing is that we always do is get back up and keep fighting," Bradley said. "We've got a lot of maturity on this team."

Bradley averaged a team-high 12.7 points per game during the regular season. He posted 11.2 points per game so far in the tournament. Senior guard Darrion Trammell, the Most Outstanding Player of the South Region, also averaged 11.2 points in the Aztecs' five tournament games

Fellow guard Lamont Butler, who hit a game-winning buzzer-beater against Florida Atlantic on Saturday in the national semifinals, also stepped up, averaging 10 points per game at the tournament.

The Aztecs opened the tournament with wins over No. 12 Charleston and No. 13 Furman. They upset No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16. The Aztecs then slipped by No. 6 Creighton and No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

The Aztecs are propelled by rebounding, a stingy defense and ability to score off fast breaks. The Huskies play a more physical brand of basketball, using length and strength to wear down foes.

Junior Adama Sanogo is the Huskies top player. The 6-foot-9 forward/center averaged more than 17 points per game in the regular season and logged 20.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in the Huskies' last five games. The Huskies often bring 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan off the bench. Clingan is four inches taller than the Aztecs' tallest player, bench forward Nathan Mensah.

Outside of physicality, the Huskies run on balance. They ranked inside the Top 35 this season for points for and fewest points allowed. They ranked inside the Top 5 for rebound margin and assists. The Huskies' ability to hit 3-pointers is another weapon expected to come into play in the finale.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins, the Most Outstanding Player of the West Region, averaged 16.4 points per game so far at the tournament. He made 50% of his 3-point attempts (19 of 38) in five tournament games.

"It all starts on the defensive end," Hawkins told reporters Saturday. "On the defensive end, we've been very elite, rebounding the ball, getting out in transition and playing to our strengths."

Alex Karaban, Nahiem Alleyne, Triston Newton and Joey Calcaterra are among the other Huskies players capable of making 3-pointers at a high percentage.

The No. 4 Huskies beat No. 13 Iona, No. 5 Saint Mary's, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 5 Miami to reach the title game. They were a Top 10 favorite to win the title at the start of the tournament.

"I think when we are playing harder than the other team," Huskies coach Dan Hurley said. "Our calling card; we are plus-9 on the glass, playing elite defense and have a lot of answers on offense. There is nowhere we are weak as a team.

"We are able to body-blow opponents and continue to put together quality possessions on both ends and at the backboard. It has a cumulative effect and has been able to break opponents."

The Huskies are eying their fifth title, but haven't won since 2014. The Aztecs will make their first title game appearance. Ticket prices for the game ranged from $40 to more than $40,000 as of Monday morning on the secondary market.