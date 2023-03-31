Trending
March 31, 2023 / 7:19 PM

Tennis: Petra Kvitova overwhelms Sorana Cirstea in Miami Open semifinals

By Alex Butler
Petra Kvitova (pictured) from the Czech Republic converted three consecutive break point opportunities in a win over Sorana Cirstea of Romania at the 2023 Miami Open on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 31 (UPI) -- Petra Kvitova rallied from an early deficit, converted a trio of break points and used a run of seven consecutive game victories to beat Sorana Cirstea in a Miami Open semifinal match Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The No. 12 player in the world used her powerful serve to fire seven aces in the 7-5, 6-4 triumph at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kvitova, of the Czech Republic will face No. 7 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Saturday in the women's final.

"I've waited quite a long time to be in the final here," Kvitova said. "I'm happy I made it and have a chance tomorrow."

Cirstea, ranked No. 74, totaled four aces, but converted just 1 of 5 break point opportunities.

"I was just going about my business," Cirstea said. "I wasn't really nervous. I was just playing like every other match, but I have to say, she played quite well."

The Romanian, who beat two Top 4 players at the Miami Open, broke Kvitova's serve in the sixth game and held in the seventh for a 5-2 edge in the first set.

She then unraveled, hitting errant returns and badly placed serves.

Kvitova held in the eighth and broke Cirstea in the ninth to tighten the match at 5-4. She denied Cirstea of two set points in that game.

Kvitova held in the 10th to tie the set. She then broke Cirstea's next serve again and went on to hold her final serve for set point.

Kvitova broke Cirstea for a third-consecutive time to start the second set. She then held to win her seventh-consecutive game.

Cirstea denied Kvitova of another break in the eighth game, holding serve to tighten the set at 2-1. Kvitova and Cirstea each held in the next two games.

Kvitova smacked her fifth ace of the match to hold in the sixth for a 4-2 lead. Cirstea and Kvitova each held down the stretch. Kvitova ended the meeting with an overpowering serve, just out of reach of Cirstea, for match point.

Kvitova will meet Rybakina in the women's final at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

"She is playing very good," Kvitova said of Rybakina. "She is a big hitter and server, but I'm the same."

