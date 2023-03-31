Daniil Medvedev edges Karen Khachanov, reaches Miami Open tennis final

1/6

No. 5 Daniel Medvedev from Russia hits a backhand against No. 16 Karen Khachanov from Russia in a Miami Open semifinal Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 31 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev continued his hot streak with a three-set win over fellow Russian Karen Khachanov, clinching a spot in the Miami Open men's singles final Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The No. 4 player in the world fired 13 aces and converted 2 of 4 break point opportunities in the 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. He has now won 23 of his last 24 matches. Advertisement

"It was a tough match," Medvedev told the Tennis Channel. "I managed to step my game up in the third set and I'm happy to be through."

Medvedev advanced to his fifth-consecutive final with the semifinal win. He will face No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final Sunday in Miami.

Khachanov logged 53 winners, converted 2 of 6 break points and totaled just one double fault and 11 unforced errors in the 2-hour, 17-minute match.

Medvedev and Khachanov each won their first three games. Medvedev held serve again in the seventh and broke Khachanov's serve in the eighth for a 5-3 edge. Khachanov broke back in the ninth and held in the 10th to tie the score.

Medvedev and Khachanov each held serve in the next two games to force a tie break. Medvedev won the tie break 7-5 to end the 1-hour, 4-minute set.

Khachanov stormed back in the second set. He held serve in the first game and broke Medvedev in the second. He held serve again in the third game for a 3-0 lead. Medvedev and Khachanov each held serve for the remainder of the set.

Medvedev hit a return into the net on Khachanov's set point, tying the match. Medvedev and Khachanov each held their first games of the third set. Medvedev held again in the third, broke Khachanov in the fourth and held again in the fifth to jump ahead 4-1.

Khachanov and Medvedev each held over their final four combined service games.

The Russians played an intense 26-shot rally in the final game. Khachanov, who it a between-the-legs shot as part of the battle, fired a return over the end line to give Medvedev match point.

Alcaraz will face Sinner in the other men's semifinal Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The winner will battle Medvedev in the Miami Open men's single final at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Miami Gardens.

No.4 Daniil Medvedev from Russia sends a two-handed backhand shot to No.14 Karen Khachanov from Russia in the men's semifinal match during the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on March 31, 2023. Medvedev defeated Khachanov 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the finals. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

