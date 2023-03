1/5

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive end Calais Campbell (93) in mid-March. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons are expected to sign veteran defensive end Calais Campbell in free agency. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and CBS Sports on Wednesday that Campbell intends to sign a one-year deal with the NFC South franchise. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and former Defensive Player of the Year spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Advertisement

Campbell totaled 36 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 14 starts last season.

Campbell logged 809 combined tackles, 165 tackles for a loss, 99 sacks, 57 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and three touchdowns in 227 appearances over his first 15 seasons in the league.

The second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft spent his first nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens in 2020.

Campbell, who signed a two-year contract in 2022 with the Ravens, was released earlier this month.