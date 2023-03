Tennis great Martina Navratilova announced in January that she was diagnosed with stage-1 breast cancer and stage-1 throat cancer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer, is "cancer free," she said in an interview published Tuesday. Navratilova made the announcement during an appearance on TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored. Advertisement

"It's very, very good. As far as they know I'm cancer-free," Navratilova said. "I still need to do the right breast, probably radiation in a couple weeks, but that doesn't even count. That's more preventative than anything else."

Navratilova, 66, announced in January she was diagnosed with stage-1 breast cancer and stage-1 throat cancer. She said at the time that the diagnosis was "serious, but still fixable."

In 2010, Navratilova also underwent surgery and treatment for breast cancer. She said later that year that she was cancer-free.

The 59-time Grand Slam champion won Wimbledon a record nine times. She earned more than $21 million in prize money.

"You have to be in game mode and so that's where having been a champion athlete comes in pretty handy," Navratilova said. "I knew it was going to be hard, but I didn't realize it was going to be as hard as it really was."