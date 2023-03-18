Advertisement
March 18, 2023 / 1:44 PM

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic to miss Miami Open over vaccine status

By Simon Druker
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will not play in the Miami Open, which begins next week, the tournament’s director confirmed Saturday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will not play in the Miami Open, which begins next week, the tournament’s director confirmed Saturday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic will not play in the Miami Open, which begins next week, the tournament's director confirmed Saturday.

Director James Blake told the Tennis Channel organizers were unable to secure an exemption for the Serbian star, who remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and is not allowed to legally enter the United States.

"Obviously, we're one of the premier tournaments in the world, we'd like to have the best players that can play," Blake said in the interview. "We did all that we could. We tried to talk to the government, but that's out of our hands."

The 35-year-old has been outspoken in his opposition to taking the vaccine.

Earlier this month, he was forced to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. That tournament wraps up Sunday with the Miami Open starting March 22.

"Same result that he had in Indian Wells, where I know [fellow tournament director] Tommy Haas did as much as he could. We tried to get Novak Djokovic to be allowed to get an exemption, but that wasn't able to happen," Blake said.

"We'd love to have him, and he's our greatest champion. Unfortunately, that's way above my pay grade," he added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously said he would "run a boat from the Bahamas" to bring Djokovic to Miami, where was a five-time tournament champion between 2011 and 2016.

Current travel rules will restrict Djokovic from entering the United States until mid-April.

The Association of Tennis Professionals Tour's No. 1 men's player in the world last played in the United States in 2021, losing to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.

Djokovic hasn't played at Indian Wells and in the Miami Open in the same year since 2019.

The ATP Tour has only a smattering of tournaments scheduled for April.

The 2023 U.S. Open in Flushing, N.Y. takes place between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10.

The Transportation Security Administration in January extended the requirement for foreign travelers to provide proof of vaccination through April 10.

Moments from Novak Djokovic's tennis career

Novak Djokovic looks up and smiles after a long point while playing in the U.S. Open finals against Roger Federer in New York City on September 9, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

World Baseball Classic: Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz doing 'well' after surgery, wife says
MLB // 1 day ago
World Baseball Classic: Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz doing 'well' after surgery, wife says
March 17 (UPI) -- New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz is "doing well" after undergoing surgery on his right knee, his wife Nashaly Mercado said on Instagram.
Chelsea-Madrid, Man City-Bayern to meet in Champions League soccer QFs
Soccer // 1 day ago
Chelsea-Madrid, Man City-Bayern to meet in Champions League soccer QFs
March 17 (UPI) -- Real Madrid will battle Chelsea and Manchester City will face Bayern Munich as part of the 2023 Champions League quarterfinals, UEFA officials announced through a draw Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
Seahawks, ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Seahawks, ex-Steelers LB Devin Bush agree to 1-year deal
March 17 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush agreed to a one-year deal in free agency.
Ex-Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal with Patriots
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki agree to 1-year deal with Patriots
March 17 (UPI) -- Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki and the New England Patriots agreed to a one-year contract.
NCAA basketball: Princeton, Furman score Round of 64 upsets
Sports News // 1 day ago
NCAA basketball: Princeton, Furman score Round of 64 upsets
March 17 (UPI) -- Princeton and Furman highlighted the first wave of Round of 64 games with major upsets at the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Top seeds Alabama, Houston and Kansas also advanced.
Kentucky Derby candidates coming from around the world this season
Sports News // 1 day ago
Kentucky Derby candidates coming from around the world this season
March 17 (UPI) -- Thoroughbred racing has become such a global sport that even Kentucky Derby candidates are popping up from Europe to the Middle East to Japan as they eye the first Saturday in May in Louisville.
Miami Dolphins CB Ramsey embraces expectations, battles with Hill, Waddle
NFL // 1 day ago
Miami Dolphins CB Ramsey embraces expectations, battles with Hill, Waddle
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 16 (UPI) -- Jalen Ramsey is embracing the high expectations for the 2023 Miami Dolphins and is ready for heated practice battles with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, he told reporters Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFL prospect Jalen Carter sentenced to probation in reckless driving, racing case
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL prospect Jalen Carter sentenced to probation in reckless driving, racing case
March 16 (UPI) -- Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter was sentenced to probation, must pay a fine, perform community service and complete a driving course stemming from charges related to a fatal car crash, his attorney said Thursday.
More NCAA tournament interest expected thanks to greater legalized betting
Sports News // 2 days ago
More NCAA tournament interest expected thanks to greater legalized betting
MIAMI, March 16 (UPI) -- More wagers and overall interest are expected for 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament games, a majority will be held in states with legalized sports gambling, industry experts told UPI.
Mets star Edwin Diaz hurts knee during Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic celebration
MLB // 2 days ago
Mets star Edwin Diaz hurts knee during Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic celebration
March 16 (UPI) -- Edwin Diaz's smile soured into tears after Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic, with the New York Mets All-Star closer injuring his knee during a victory celebration in Miami.
