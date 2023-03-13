Advertisement
Sports News
March 13, 2023 / 8:09 AM

Scottie Scheffler reclaims No. 1 after win at Players Championship

By Alex Butler
1/5
Scottie Scheffler holds his trophy after winning The Players Championship on Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Scottie Scheffler holds his trophy after winning The Players Championship on Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler not only snagged a $4.5 million prize for his victory at the Players Championship, he also reclaimed the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for his victory at TPC Sawgrass.

Scheffler carded a 3-under 69 and finished 17-under to claim the Players Championship title Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Advertisement

"I played really well the whole week, really solid," Scheffler told reporters. "I had some times throughout week where I didn't feel like I was swinging playing my best or playing at 100%, then I would just kinda wait and pick my moments.

"Fortunately, I got kinda hot in spurts in each of my rounds."

Jon Rahm, who entered the tournament as the No. 1 player in the world, was 1-under through the first 18 holes of the tournament, but withdrew Friday due to a stomach illness. He slid to No. 2.

Scheffler carded a 4-under 68 and was tied for fifth Thursday at TPC Sawgrass. Chad Ramey was 8-under through the first 18 holes and held a 1-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa.

Advertisement

Scheffler carded a 3-under 69 in Friday's second round. He then shot a 7-under 65 Saturday to move to 14-under overall for a 2-stroke lead on the field entering the final round.

RELATED Jon Rahm jumps back to No. 1 after Genesis golf title

Scheffler made par on six of his first seven holes Sunday at the Stadium Course. He carded a bogey on No. 3, but birdied Nos. 8 and 9 for a 1-under 35 at the turn.

Scheffler then fired three-consecutive birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 12. He carded a bogey on No. 15, but made par on five of his final six holes.

Second-place Tyrrell Hatton made a strong Sunday charge, with birdies on seven of his final nine holes, but could not close the gap in time to catch Scheffler. He finished five strokes back of Scheffler.

RELATED China LPGA tournament canceled for third time due to COVID-19

No. 9 Viktor Hovland, No. 24 Tom Hoge and No. 20 Hideki Matsuyama rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 7 Xander Schauffele finished tied for 19th. No. 6 Max Homa tied for 6th. No. 8 Will Zalatoris finished 73rd. No. 10 Justin Thomas tied for 60th.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy missed the third-round cut.

The 2023 Valspar Championship is the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. That tournament will be held from Thursday through Sunday at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Advertisement

Read More

Tiger Woods cards birdie trio for strong 1st-round finish at Genesis

Latest Headlines

Tapit Trice enters Kentucky Derby picture with weekend win; Arabian Knight exits
Sports News // 18 minutes ago
Tapit Trice enters Kentucky Derby picture with weekend win; Arabian Knight exits
March 13 (UPI) -- The prospective Kentucky Derby field gained one and lost one during the weekend as Tapit Trice won the Tampa Bay Derby impressively, but Arabian Knight was pulled off the Derby trail by his owners.
Commanders, DT Daron Payne agree to $90M extension
NFL // 1 hour ago
Commanders, DT Daron Payne agree to $90M extension
March 13 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne and the Washington Commanders agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension.
Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
NFL // 1 hour ago
Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and tight end Hunter Long, the All-Pro cornerback confirmed Sunday on social media.
Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
NFL // 1 day ago
Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
March 11 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant, an NFL Hall of Famer who brought the team to four Super Bowls, died Saturday, the Vikings announced. He was 95.
U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory
March 11 (UPI) -- American Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful racer in Alpine Ski World Cup history Saturday when she notched her 87th career victory in winning the slalom competition at Are, Sweden.
Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast
Sports News // 2 days ago
Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast
March 10 (UPI) -- With just eight weeks left on the clock, Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast of Florida this weekend with a lot to be sorted out in the Tampa Bay Derby.
Players tourney, World Baseball Classic, Selection Sunday pack weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 3 days ago
Players tourney, World Baseball Classic, Selection Sunday pack weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, March 10 (UPI) -- The Players Championship golf tournament, early rounds of the World Baseball Classic and college basketball's annual Selection Sunday lead the weekend sports schedule. Soccer and hockey also fill the slate.
Jets agree to trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark
NFL // 3 days ago
Jets agree to trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark
March 9 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to a trade a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark.
France fires women's soccer coach Corinne Diacre 4 months before World Cup
Soccer // 3 days ago
France fires women's soccer coach Corinne Diacre 4 months before World Cup
March 9 (UPI) -- France fired Corinne Diacre just four months before the 2023 World Cup, citing a "significant divide" between the women's soccer coach and players, the French Football Federation announced Thursday.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to miss 4 more games, won't be charged for gun incident
NBA // 3 days ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to miss 4 more games, won't be charged for gun incident
March 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not be charged with a crime in relation to an Instagram video he posted in which he appeared to be holding a gun inside a nightclub, the Glendale (Colo.,) Police Department said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory
U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory
Commanders, DT Daron Payne agree to $90M extension
Commanders, DT Daron Payne agree to $90M extension
Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast
Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement