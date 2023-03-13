Scottie Scheffler reclaims No. 1 after win at Players Championship

1/5

Scottie Scheffler holds his trophy after winning The Players Championship on Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler not only snagged a $4.5 million prize for his victory at the Players Championship, he also reclaimed the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for his victory at TPC Sawgrass. Scheffler carded a 3-under 69 and finished 17-under to claim the Players Championship title Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Advertisement

"I played really well the whole week, really solid," Scheffler told reporters. "I had some times throughout week where I didn't feel like I was swinging playing my best or playing at 100%, then I would just kinda wait and pick my moments.

"Fortunately, I got kinda hot in spurts in each of my rounds."

Jon Rahm, who entered the tournament as the No. 1 player in the world, was 1-under through the first 18 holes of the tournament, but withdrew Friday due to a stomach illness. He slid to No. 2.

Scheffler carded a 4-under 68 and was tied for fifth Thursday at TPC Sawgrass. Chad Ramey was 8-under through the first 18 holes and held a 1-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa.

Scheffler carded a 3-under 69 in Friday's second round. He then shot a 7-under 65 Saturday to move to 14-under overall for a 2-stroke lead on the field entering the final round.

Scheffler made par on six of his first seven holes Sunday at the Stadium Course. He carded a bogey on No. 3, but birdied Nos. 8 and 9 for a 1-under 35 at the turn.

Scheffler then fired three-consecutive birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 12. He carded a bogey on No. 15, but made par on five of his final six holes.

Second-place Tyrrell Hatton made a strong Sunday charge, with birdies on seven of his final nine holes, but could not close the gap in time to catch Scheffler. He finished five strokes back of Scheffler.

No. 9 Viktor Hovland, No. 24 Tom Hoge and No. 20 Hideki Matsuyama rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 7 Xander Schauffele finished tied for 19th. No. 6 Max Homa tied for 6th. No. 8 Will Zalatoris finished 73rd. No. 10 Justin Thomas tied for 60th.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy missed the third-round cut.

The 2023 Valspar Championship is the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. That tournament will be held from Thursday through Sunday at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

