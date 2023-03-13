Trending
March 13, 2023 / 10:04 AM

SE Missouri State, Texas A&M CC to tip off men's NCAA basketball tourney

By Alex Butler
Southeast Missouri State (pictured) will face fellow No. 16 seed Texas A&amp;M Corpus Christi in the first game of the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday on truTV. Photo by Jan Salmon/SEMO Athletics
March 13 (UPI) -- Hardcourt stages are primed from the East Coast to the West Coast for the annual NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi will launch the slate Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue earned top seeds in the 2023 Division I men's basketball tournament. The 68-team field for the 67-game tournament was announced Sunday on CBS. Basketball fans can catch the action over the next three weeks on CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS.

"We set goals over the summer for the regular season, tournament and obviously a national championship," Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly told reporters Sunday. "It's March. Any team can win on any given day. I'm going to make sure our guys are ready to go, no matter who we match up with."

Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday on tru TV. The winner of that game between No. 16 seeds will advance to a Round of 64 first-round matchup Thursday against Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Two No. 11 seeds, Pittsburgh and Mississippi State, will play in the second First Four game at 9 p.m. on truTV. The winner will meet No. 6 Iowa State on Friday in the Round of 64.

No. 16 seeds Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on truTV in another First Four game. No. 11 seeds Nevada and Arizona State will play in the last First Four game at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the same network.

The winners from those games will meet No. 1 Purdue and No. 6 TCU in respective Round of 64 matchups.

RELATED Texas Tech suspends men's basketball coach Mark Adams for racially insensitive remark

Round of 64 games will air Thursday and Friday. Round of 32 action will air Saturday and Sunday. The Sweet 16 will be March 23 and 24. Elite Eight games will air March 25 and 26.

The Final Four will be April 1, and the national title game will be April 3. The Final Four and tournament finale will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Houston is the title favorite. The Cougars (31-4), fueled by a tenacious defense, own the best scoring margin in the nation (19 points). Alabama (30-5), defending champion Kansas (27-7), Purdue (30-5), UCLA (29-5), Gonzaga (28-5), Arizona (28-6), Texas (26-8), Marquette (28-6) and Baylor (22-10) are among the other expected contenders.

Purdue center Zach Edey, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, Alabama forward Brandon Miller, Iowa forward Kris Murray, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson are among 14 Wooden Award nominees who will participate in the tournament.

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, Memphis guard Kendric Davis and UNC Asheville forward Drew Pember also are among the players to watch.

Schedule in EDT

Tuesday

First Four

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. on truTV

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State at 9 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday

First Four

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern at 6:30 p.m. on truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State at 9 p.m. on truTV

Thursday

Round of 64

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland at noon on CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia at 12:30 p.m. on truTV

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri at 1:20 p.m. on TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas at 1:50 p.m. on TBS

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State/Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama at 2:20 p.m. on CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State at 3 p.m. on truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona at 3:50 p.,m. on TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas at 4:20 p.m. on TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa at 645 p.m. on TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke at 7 p.m. on CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas at 7:15 p.m. on TBS

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern at 7:25 p.m. on truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston at 9:15 p.m. on TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M at 9:45 p.m. on TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA at 9:55 p.m. on truTV

Friday

Round of 64

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State at noon on CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier at 12:30 p.m. on truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor at 1:20 p.m. on TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's at 1:50 p.m. on TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette at 2:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Iowa State at 3 p.m. on truTV

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton at 3:50 p.m. on TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn at 4:20 p.m. on TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue at 6:45 p.m. on TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky at 7 p.m. on CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami at 7:15 p.m. on TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga at 7:25 p.m. on truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis at 9:15 p.m. on TNT

No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana at 9:45 p.m. on TBS

No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU at 9:55 p.m. on truTV

Saturday

Round of 32

TBD vs. TBD at noon on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 2:30 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 5 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on TNT

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:30 p.m. on TNT

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on TBS

Sunday

Round of 32

TBD vs. TBD at noon on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 2:30 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 5 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on TNT

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on truTV

TBD vs. TBD at 8:30 p.m. on TNT

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on TBS

March 23

Sweet 16

TBD vs. TBD at 6:15 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:45 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

March 24

Sweet 16

TBD vs. TBD at 6:15 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:45 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

March 25

Elite Eight

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:30 p.m. on TBS

March 26

Elite Eight

TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 4:55 p.m. on CCBS

April 1

Final Four

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:30 p.m. on CBS

April 3

National Championship game

TBD vs. TBD at 9 p.m. on CBS

Latest Headlines

Scottie Scheffler reclaims No. 1 after win at Players Championship
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler reclaims No. 1 after win at Players Championship
March 13 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler not only snagged a $4.5 million prize for his victory at the Players Championship, he also reclaimed the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for his victory at TPC Sawgrass.
Tapit Trice enters Kentucky Derby picture with weekend win; Arabian Knight exits
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Tapit Trice enters Kentucky Derby picture with weekend win; Arabian Knight exits
March 13 (UPI) -- The prospective Kentucky Derby field gained one and lost one during the weekend as Tapit Trice won the Tampa Bay Derby impressively, but Arabian Knight was pulled off the Derby trail by his owners.
Commanders, DT Daron Payne agree to $90M extension
NFL // 4 hours ago
Commanders, DT Daron Payne agree to $90M extension
March 13 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne and the Washington Commanders agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension.
Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
NFL // 4 hours ago
Rams to trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and tight end Hunter Long, the All-Pro cornerback confirmed Sunday on social media.
Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
NFL // 1 day ago
Legendary Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
March 11 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant, an NFL Hall of Famer who brought the team to four Super Bowls, died Saturday, the Vikings announced. He was 95.
U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin notches record 87th World Cup skiing victory
March 11 (UPI) -- American Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful racer in Alpine Ski World Cup history Saturday when she notched her 87th career victory in winning the slalom competition at Are, Sweden.
Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast
Sports News // 3 days ago
Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast
March 10 (UPI) -- With just eight weeks left on the clock, Kentucky Derby prep action swings to the Gulf Coast of Florida this weekend with a lot to be sorted out in the Tampa Bay Derby.
Players tourney, World Baseball Classic, Selection Sunday pack weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 3 days ago
Players tourney, World Baseball Classic, Selection Sunday pack weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, March 10 (UPI) -- The Players Championship golf tournament, early rounds of the World Baseball Classic and college basketball's annual Selection Sunday lead the weekend sports schedule. Soccer and hockey also fill the slate.
Jets agree to trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark
NFL // 3 days ago
Jets agree to trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark
March 9 (UPI) -- The New York Jets agreed to a trade a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark.
France fires women's soccer coach Corinne Diacre 4 months before World Cup
Soccer // 3 days ago
France fires women's soccer coach Corinne Diacre 4 months before World Cup
March 9 (UPI) -- France fired Corinne Diacre just four months before the 2023 World Cup, citing a "significant divide" between the women's soccer coach and players, the French Football Federation announced Thursday.
