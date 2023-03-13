SE Missouri State, Texas A&M CC to tip off men's NCAA basketball tourney

1/5

Southeast Missouri State (pictured) will face fellow No. 16 seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the first game of the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday on truTV. Photo by Jan Salmon/SEMO Athletics

March 13 (UPI) -- Hardcourt stages are primed from the East Coast to the West Coast for the annual NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi will launch the slate Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue earned top seeds in the 2023 Division I men's basketball tournament. The 68-team field for the 67-game tournament was announced Sunday on CBS. Basketball fans can catch the action over the next three weeks on CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS. Advertisement

"We set goals over the summer for the regular season, tournament and obviously a national championship," Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly told reporters Sunday. "It's March. Any team can win on any given day. I'm going to make sure our guys are ready to go, no matter who we match up with."

Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi will tip off at 6:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday on tru TV. The winner of that game between No. 16 seeds will advance to a Round of 64 first-round matchup Thursday against Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Two No. 11 seeds, Pittsburgh and Mississippi State, will play in the second First Four game at 9 p.m. on truTV. The winner will meet No. 6 Iowa State on Friday in the Round of 64.

No. 16 seeds Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on truTV in another First Four game. No. 11 seeds Nevada and Arizona State will play in the last First Four game at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the same network.

The winners from those games will meet No. 1 Purdue and No. 6 TCU in respective Round of 64 matchups.

Round of 64 games will air Thursday and Friday. Round of 32 action will air Saturday and Sunday. The Sweet 16 will be March 23 and 24. Elite Eight games will air March 25 and 26.

The Final Four will be April 1, and the national title game will be April 3. The Final Four and tournament finale will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Houston is the title favorite. The Cougars (31-4), fueled by a tenacious defense, own the best scoring margin in the nation (19 points). Alabama (30-5), defending champion Kansas (27-7), Purdue (30-5), UCLA (29-5), Gonzaga (28-5), Arizona (28-6), Texas (26-8), Marquette (28-6) and Baylor (22-10) are among the other expected contenders.

Purdue center Zach Edey, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, Alabama forward Brandon Miller, Iowa forward Kris Murray, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Kansas forward Jalen Wilson are among 14 Wooden Award nominees who will participate in the tournament.

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, Memphis guard Kendric Davis and UNC Asheville forward Drew Pember also are among the players to watch.

Schedule in EDT

Tuesday

First Four

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. on truTV

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State at 9 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday

First Four

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern at 6:30 p.m. on truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State at 9 p.m. on truTV

Thursday

Round of 64

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland at noon on CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia at 12:30 p.m. on truTV

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri at 1:20 p.m. on TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas at 1:50 p.m. on TBS

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State/Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama at 2:20 p.m. on CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State at 3 p.m. on truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona at 3:50 p.,m. on TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas at 4:20 p.m. on TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa at 645 p.m. on TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke at 7 p.m. on CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas at 7:15 p.m. on TBS

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern at 7:25 p.m. on truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston at 9:15 p.m. on TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M at 9:45 p.m. on TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA at 9:55 p.m. on truTV

Friday

Round of 64

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State at noon on CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier at 12:30 p.m. on truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor at 1:20 p.m. on TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's at 1:50 p.m. on TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette at 2:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Iowa State at 3 p.m. on truTV

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton at 3:50 p.m. on TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn at 4:20 p.m. on TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue at 6:45 p.m. on TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky at 7 p.m. on CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami at 7:15 p.m. on TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga at 7:25 p.m. on truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis at 9:15 p.m. on TNT

No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana at 9:45 p.m. on TBS

No. 11 Arizona State/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU at 9:55 p.m. on truTV

Saturday

Round of 32

TBD vs. TBD at noon on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 2:30 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 5 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on TNT

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:30 p.m. on TNT

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on TBS

Sunday

Round of 32

TBD vs. TBD at noon on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 2:30 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 5 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on TNT

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on truTV

TBD vs. TBD at 8:30 p.m. on TNT

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on TBS

March 23

Sweet 16

TBD vs. TBD at 6:15 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:45 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

March 24

Sweet 16

TBD vs. TBD at 6:15 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:45 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. on CBS

March 25

Elite Eight

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on TBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:30 p.m. on TBS

March 26

Elite Eight

TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 4:55 p.m. on CCBS

April 1

Final Four

TBD vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on CBS

TBD vs. TBD at 8:30 p.m. on CBS

April 3

National Championship game

TBD vs. TBD at 9 p.m. on CBS