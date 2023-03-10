Players tourney, World Baseball Classic, Selection Sunday pack weekend sports schedule

1/5

MIAMI, March 10 (UPI) -- The Players Championship golf tournament, early rounds of the World Baseball Classic and college basketball's annual Selection Sunday lead the weekend sports schedule. Soccer games and hockey matches also fill the slate. In addition, two NASCAR races are on tap this weekend in Phoenix. And nearly two dozen NBA games will air Friday through Sunday. College basketball enthusiasts will have a number of offerings, as well. Advertisement

Players Championship golf

The 2023 Players Championship teed off Thursday and will run through Sunday at picturesque TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The 144-player field will compete on the Stadium Course for a record $25 million purse, with $4.5 million to the winner.

Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is among 19 of the Top 20 golfers in the Players Championship field.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy favored to win. But Rahm, No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 9 Justin Thomas, 7. Max Homa, No. 10 Collin Morikawa, No. 11 Viktor Hovland, No. 6 Xander Schauffele, No. 43 Jason Day, No. 13 Tony Finau and No. 8 Will Zalatoris all stand a good chance to win.

No. 5 Cameron Smith, the defending champion, is among a cluster of Top 100 players from the LIV Golf Series who are not permitted to play in the Players Championship or any PGA Tour affiliated event because of their defection to the controversial, rival league.

Players Championship coverage will air on Golf Channel and NBC. The second round will air from noon to 6 p.m. Friday on Golf Channel. Third- and fourth-round coverage will air from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on NBC.

Thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon on Ponte Vedra Beach. Additional rain is expected Sunday night.

World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic started Wednesday in Taichung, Taiwan, one of four host cities. Additional games started Friday in Tokyo. United States-based games will start Saturday in Phoenix and Miami.

All World Baseball Classic games will air on FS1, FS2 or FOX, or can be streamed on Tubi.

The 20 participating teams are split into four groups for the first round of the tournament. Each team will play every team from its group.

The Top 2 teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, hosted from March 15 to 18 in Tokyo and Miami. The four winners move on to the semifinals and play March 19 and 20 in Miami. The title game will be March 21 in Miami.

The Dominican Republic, USA, Japan, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Korea are expected to be top contenders. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and Japan will battle Korea at 5 a.m. Friday on FS1. Japan will take on the Czech Republic early Saturday and Australia early Sunday on the same channel.

San Diego Padres star Juan Soto and the Dominican Republic will make their World Baseball Classic debuts at 7 p.m. Saturday on FS1. Angels outfielder Mike Trout, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the Americans will debut against Great Britain at 9 p.m. Saturday on Fox.

Team USA will play Mexico at 10 p.m. Sunday on FS1.

Selection Sunday

The annual selection shows for the NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments will air Sunday. The men's tournament field will be revealed at 6 p.m. on CBS. The women's field will be announced at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Men's tournament action will run from Tuesday through April 3 and air on TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS. Women's games will be held from Tuesday through April 3 and air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and ABC.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0), the defending champions, are heavy favorites to win the women's tournament. The Indiana Hoosiers (27-4), Stanford Cardinal (28-6), UConn Huskies (29-5) and Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) are among other favorites to win the title.

The Houston Cougars (25-2), Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4), defending champion Kansas Jayhawks (25-6), Purdue Boilermakers (23-5), Arizona Wildcats (25-6), UCLA Bruins (27-4) and Baylor Bears (22-9) are the favorites for the men's title.

Weekend schedule (all times EST/EDT)

Friday

Baseball

World Baseball Classic: Korea vs. Japan at 5 a.m. on FS1

World Baseball Classic: Italy vs. Chinese Taipei at 6 a.m. on Tubi

World Baseball Classic: Australia vs. China at 10 p.m. on FS2

World Baseball Classic: Italy vs. Panama at 11 p.m. on FS1

Golf

Players Championship: Second round from noon to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

Serie A: Inter Milan at Spezia at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

La Liga: Getafe at Cadiz at 3 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

NBA

Cavaliers at Heat at 8 p.m. on NBA TV

Raptors at Lakers at 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Saturday

Baseball

World Baseball Classic: Japan vs. Czech Republic at 5 a.m. on FS1

World Baseball Classic: Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands at 6 a.m. on FS2

World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua at noon on FS2

World Baseball Classic: Mexico vs. Colombia at 2:30 p.m. on Fox

World Baseball Classic: Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic at 7 p.m. on FS1

World Baseball Classic: United States vs. Great Britain at 9 p.m. on Fox

World Baseball Classic: Korea vs. Czech Republic at 10 p.m. on FS1

World Baseball Classic: Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei at 11 p.m. on FS2

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Bournemouth at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

La Liga: Espanyol at Real Madrid at 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester at 10 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Spurs at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

MLS: Atlanta at Charlotte at noon on Fox

Serie A: Atlanta at Napoli at noon on Paramount+

Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace at 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke 04 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: Lazio at Bologna at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain at Brest at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

MLS: Dallas at Vancouver at 5 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Seattle at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Orlando at DC United at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Miami at NYCFC at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Chicago at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Columbus at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Montreal at Nashville at 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Austin at Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: St. Louis at Portland at 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLS: Colorado at San Jose at 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Golf

Players Championship: Third round from 1 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Red Wings at Bruins at 1 p.m on ABC

Flyers at Penguins at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

NASCAR

Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 at 4:30 p.m. on FS1

NBA

Bucks at Warriors at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

Baseball

World Baseball Classic: Australia vs. Japan at 6 a.m. on FS1

World Baseball Classic: Italy vs. Netherlands at 7 a.m. on FS2

World Baseball Classic: Israel vs. Nicaragua at noon on FS2

World Baseball Classic: Canada vs. Great Britain at 3 p.m. on FS1

World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela at 7 p.m. on FS1

World Baseball Classic: United States vs. Mexico at 10 p.m. on FS1

World Baseball Classic: Czech Republic vs. Australia at 11 p.m. on FS2

Soccer

La Liga: Real Sociedad at Mallorca at 9 a.m. on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

MLS: New England at LAFC at 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

La Liga: Almeria at Sevilla at 11:15 a.m. on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

La Liga: Real Betis at Villarreal at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Sampdoria at Juventus at 3:45 p.m. on Paramount+

La Liga: Barcelona at Athletic Club at 4 p.m. on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Golf

Players Championship: Final round from 1 to 6 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Bruins at Red Wings at 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Rangers at Penguins at 4 p.m on TNT

NASCAR

Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

NBA

Knicks at Lakers at 9 p.m. on ESPN

College basketball

Men's selection show at 6 p.m. on CBS

Women's selection show at 8 p.m. on ESPN]