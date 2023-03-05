Inflation shrinks the 2023 Iditarod field to smallest in race history

1/2

KattiJo Defter talks to her leaders before she takes the trail through downtown Anchorage. Photo courtesy of David Poyzer/ Iditarod Trail Committee

March 5 (UPI) -- Thirty-three mushers are off to the races in the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bound on a nearly 1,000-mile trail from Willow to Nome, Alaska. The dayslong trek ends when the last musher, known as the Red Lanter, crosses the finish line. Advertisement

The field is the smallest in the 50-year history of the race, but it is full of experienced teams. There are seven rookie teams.

Inflation has caused some racers to turn away from the Iditarod this year, organizers told KTUU.

"I think that has to do with a confluence of factors," Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach told KTUU.

"There is the economy -- I think our mushing community remembers when a bale of hay was 3 bucks, now maybe 20 bucks. A bag of kibble was maybe 20 bucks, now it's 60 or 70 bucks."

Urbach said that several mainstays, including four-time champions Jeff King and Martin Buser, have taken a break from racing.

Lance Mackey, another four-time champion, died of cancer in 2022.

The average field for the Iditarod is 63 mushers, KTUU reported. The largest field was 96 in 2008. The grand prize for winning is $50,000.

The race is expected to continue for at least eight days with the current trail spanning 998 miles. The projected first-place finish will take place no sooner than March 13.

The trail along what is called the "southern route" has not been used since 2019. Peter Kaiser of Bethel, Alaska, won the race that year, completing the trail in nine days, 12 hours, 39 minutes and six seconds.

The 2022 Iditarod was won by Brent Sass of Eureka, Alaska.

The fastest Iditarod finish was in 2021, when Dallas Seavey finished the race in under eight days. The trail was shortened due to COVID-19 restrictions that year.

Race director Mark Nordman told Alaska Public Media the conditions on the trail are "very good."

The south-central portion of the route from Rainy Pass Lodge -- about 153 miles into the race -- has been hit with heavy snow.

Dalzell Gorge, which is considered a difficult stretch, is experiencing much more favorable weather conditions.