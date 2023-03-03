UCLA signs football coach Chip Kelly to contract extension through 2027

March 3 (UPI) -- UCLA signed college football coach Chip Kelly to a contract extension, which will run through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday.

The Bruins did not disclose the full terms of the contract.

"I am excited about our football program under the leadership of coach Kelly and his talented staff," athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a news release. "The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom.

"Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence."

The 2022 Bruins were the first team in school history to average more than 500 yards of offense per game. They were the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to log at least 3,463 passing yards and 3,084 rushing yards. They owned the No. 6 rushing offense in the country.

UCLA hired Kelly in 2017. He led the Bruins to a 3-9 record in his first season. The Bruins went 8-4 and 9-4 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Bruins have a 27-29 record in Kelly's five seasons. Kelly led Oregon to a 46-7 record in his first four seasons as a collegiate coach. He also led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 26-21 record as head coach from 2013 through 2015. He led the San Francisco 49ers to a 2-14 record in 2016.

The Bruins will start their 2023 campaign with a game against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 2 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

