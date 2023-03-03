Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 3, 2023 / 2:05 PM

UCLA signs football coach Chip Kelly to contract extension through 2027

By Alex Butler

March 3 (UPI) -- UCLA signed college football coach Chip Kelly to a contract extension, which will run through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday.

The Bruins did not disclose the full terms of the contract.

Advertisement

"I am excited about our football program under the leadership of coach Kelly and his talented staff," athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a news release. "The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom.

"Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence."

The 2022 Bruins were the first team in school history to average more than 500 yards of offense per game. They were the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to log at least 3,463 passing yards and 3,084 rushing yards. They owned the No. 6 rushing offense in the country.

UCLA hired Kelly in 2017. He led the Bruins to a 3-9 record in his first season. The Bruins went 8-4 and 9-4 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Advertisement

The Bruins have a 27-29 record in Kelly's five seasons. Kelly led Oregon to a 46-7 record in his first four seasons as a collegiate coach. He also led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 26-21 record as head coach from 2013 through 2015. He led the San Francisco 49ers to a 2-14 record in 2016.

RELATED Joey Porter Jr., top NFL Draft cornerback prospects tout confidence, versatility

The Bruins will start their 2023 campaign with a game against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 2 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

RELATED Andre Carter II vies to be rare Army draftee to NFL

Read More

Bryce Young, other quarterback prospects dismiss height concerns at NFL combine

Latest Headlines

Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine
NFL // 23 minutes ago
Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine
INDIANAPOLIS, March 3 (UPI) -- Dominating college football won't carry top quarterbacks directly to the NFL. Bryce Young and other passing prospects now face physical and mental scrutiny, but they dismissed those worries Friday at the NFL combine.
Joey Porter Jr., top NFL Draft cornerback prospects tout confidence, versatility
NFL // 3 hours ago
Joey Porter Jr., top NFL Draft cornerback prospects tout confidence, versatility
INDIANPOLIS, March 3 (UPI) -- Top 2023 draft prospects Joey Porter Jr., Emmanuel Forbes and Kelee Ringo vary in size, speed and strength, but they all say they possess the most vital trait for NFL cornerback success: unshakable confidence.
Super Saturday in Dubai, 3 big Kentucky Derby preps mark weekend horse racing
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Super Saturday in Dubai, 3 big Kentucky Derby preps mark weekend horse racing
March 3 (UPi) -- Super Saturday in Dubai and three big Kentucky Derby prep races across the United States are the features of a big weekend of Thoroughbred horse racing.
Ex-Carolina Panthers owner, founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86
NFL // 23 hours ago
Ex-Carolina Panthers owner, founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86
March 2 (UPI) -- Jerry Richardson, who founded the Carolina Panthers in 1993 and owned the NFL franchise until 2018, has died, the Panthers announced Thursday. He was 86.
Andre Carter II vies to be rare Army draftee to NFL
NFL // 1 day ago
Andre Carter II vies to be rare Army draftee to NFL
INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 (UPI) -- Andre Carter II said a desire to "blow stuff up" led him to a career as an Army field artillery officer. He now hopes explosive pass rush skills will make him the first West Point player drafted into the NFL in 15 years.
NFL prospect Jalen Carter arrested, released, set for April arraignment
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL prospect Jalen Carter arrested, released, set for April arraignment
March 2 (UPI) -- Top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter turned himself in to Athens, Ga., authorities and was quickly released, but must appear for an April 18 arrangement in connection to his alleged role in a fatal January car crash.
Ravens hope to extend Lamar Jackson by Tuesday, but will consider options
NFL // 1 day ago
Ravens hope to extend Lamar Jackson by Tuesday, but will consider options
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens hope to agree to a contract extension with Lamar Jackson before the NFL's March 7 franchise tag deadline, general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.
Will Anderson Jr., top pass rush prospects mimic NFL greats, eye top spot
NFL // 1 day ago
Will Anderson Jr., top pass rush prospects mimic NFL greats, eye top spot
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and several other top pass rushers say they model their games after today's NFL stars. They each will now pursue consideration to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges
NFL // 2 days ago
Arrest warrant issued for NFL prospect Jalen Carter on reckless driving, racing charges
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Georgia football star Jalen Carter, a top NFL Draft prospect, for his alleged involvement in a fatal January car crash, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.
Ex-Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane calls trade to Rangers 'bittersweet'
NHL // 2 days ago
Ex-Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane calls trade to Rangers 'bittersweet'
March 1 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Patrick Kane says it was "bittersweet" to learn he was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers, but the move puts him in a "better spot" for a fourth championship.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Andre Carter II vies to be rare Army draftee to NFL
Andre Carter II vies to be rare Army draftee to NFL
Ex-Carolina Panthers owner, founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Ex-Carolina Panthers owner, founder Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Joey Porter Jr., top NFL Draft cornerback prospects tout confidence, versatility
Joey Porter Jr., top NFL Draft cornerback prospects tout confidence, versatility
Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine
Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine
Super Saturday in Dubai, 3 big Kentucky Derby preps mark weekend horse racing
Super Saturday in Dubai, 3 big Kentucky Derby preps mark weekend horse racing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement