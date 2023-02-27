Advertisement
Feb. 27, 2023 / 8:58 AM

NKU's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in same inning, completes cycle

By Alex Butler
Northern Kentucky designated hitter Liam McFadden-Akman (9) recorded 10 RBIs in a win over Western Michigan on Sunday at the Bill Aker Baseball Complex in Highland Heights, Ky. Photo by Taylor Keeton/NKU Athletics
Northern Kentucky designated hitter Liam McFadden-Akman (9) recorded 10 RBIs in a win over Western Michigan on Sunday at the Bill Aker Baseball Complex in Highland Heights, Ky. Photo by Taylor Keeton/NKU Athletics

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Junior designated hitter Liam McFadden-Ackman smacked two grand slams in the same inning and went on to hit for the cycle in a Northern Kentucky blowout victory over Western Michigan.

McFadden-Ackman went 5 for 6 with a single, double, triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs in the 27-4 triumph Sunday at the Bill Aker Baseball Complex in Highland Heights, Ky. He entered the day with a lackluster .176 batting average.

"I was just trying to do the best for my team and see the ball well," McFadden told ESPN during an appearance on Sportscenter.

"It turned out pretty well."

RELATED Phillies' Noah Song released from Navy active duty, reports to spring training

Third baseman Gavin Doyle hit a solo homer to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning Sunday in Highland Heights. The Norse responded with 14 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Right fielder Treyvin Moss singled in the first at-bat of the half-inning. Broncos starter Ethan Houghtaling then walked third baseman Manny Vorhees and hit shortstop Noah Fisher with a pitch to load the bases for McFadden-Ackman.

The Norse slugger proceeded to hit the next pitch over the left field wall for his first grand slam of the day. Houghtaling allowed to singles and a walk in the next three at-bats, which loaded the bases for a second time. Relief pitcher Luke Thelen then hit the next two batters, which brought in two more runs. Moss followed with a two-run double to give the Norse an 8-1 edge.

The Norse added a ninth run on a wild pitch. Thelen then issued walks to Vorhees and Fisher to load the bases once again for McFadden-Ackman.

RELATED Baseball legend and sports broadcaster Tim McCarver dies at 81

The designated hitter sent another homer over the left field wall for his second grand slam of the inning. Relief pitcher Matt Hoover issued another bases-loaded walk later in the inning, pushing the Norse lead to 14-1.

McFadden-Ackman doubled and later came in to score on a home run from catcher Jayden Wakeham the second inning. Vorhees gave the Norse a 17-2 edge with an RBI sacrifice fly in the third.

McFadden-Ackman tripled and came in for another run on a Wakeham double in the fourth. He also lined out later that same inning. The Norse scored seven runs in the fourth.

McFadden-Ackman logged a two-run single in the sixth, which completed his cycle. Second baseman John Odom plated a 27th run for the Norse with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Only one player in MLB history, Fernando Tatis, has hit two grand slams in the same inning. He accomplished that feat in 1999.

The Norse (6-1) will host Xavier (3-5) at 2 p.m. EST Tuesday at Bill Aker Baseball Complex.

