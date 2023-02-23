Ga. football player Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested for racing, reckless driving

Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) was one of the Bulldogs' top defenders in 2022-23. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia starting linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for street racing and reckless driving in Athens, Ga., Athens-Clarke County records show. He was later released. The Clark County Sheriff's Office arrested Dumas-Johnson on the misdemeanor charges Wednesday night. He was bookerd at 6:34 p.m. EST and released at 7:15 p.m. from Athens-Clarke County Jail. Advertisement

University of Georgia Police Department logs show that Dumas-Johnson was issued an arrest warrant Wednesday, stemming from a Jan. 10 incident in which he was charged with misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

The department said officers observed two vehicles traveling beside each other on College Station Road in a reckless manner at high speeds. Those vehicles fled when the drivers spotted the officer, the police log said.

RELATED UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20

Dumas-Johnson played for the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national title game the day before the incident. The Bulldogs beat TCU 65-7 on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

"We are aware of a report relating to a Jan. 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes," the Georgia athletic department said Wednesday in a statement. "The alleged conduct does not reflect our program's values or the high standards we have established.

Advertisement

"As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement."

Dumas-Johnson was second on the team with 80 total tackles in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound sophomore also logged nine tackles for a loss, four sacks, three passes defensed and a forced fumble for the top-ranked Bulldogs.

Dumas-Johnson an All-SEC selection, was a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, which is given annually to college football's top linebacker.