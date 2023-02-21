Trending
Feb. 21, 2023 / 7:23 AM

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20

By Alex Butler

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Ryan Keeler, a defensive lineman at UNLV, has died, the school announced. He was 20.

UNLV announced that Keeler died Monday in Las Vegas. No cause of death was provided. Keeler just finished his redshirt freshman season for the Rebels.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," UNLV football coach Barry Odom said in a news release. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

Keeler, a Chicago native, graduated from Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Ill.) and first attended Rutgers. He then transferred to UNLV. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound defender totaled eight tackles in seven games last season for the Rebels. He also logged a sack.

Keeler was an Academic All-Mountain West honoree. He held a 3.80 grade point average and was a pre-business major.

"The UNLV family is in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own," UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said. "Our hearts go out to all of Ryan's family and friends along with his Rebel teammates."

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling
NBA // 4 minutes ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious injury, to return after reduced swelling
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a sprain, but additional tests did not reveal a more serious issue with his wrist. He is expected to return after pain and swelling subsides in the area.
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
NFL // 19 hours ago
Chargers defensive coach Renaldo Hill leaves to join Dolphins staff
MIAMI, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Renaldo Hill left from his role as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and was hired as the Miami Dolphins' defensive pass game coordinator-secondary coach, a league source told UPI on Monday morning.
Padres' Martinez replaces Dodgers' Kershaw on USA's World Baseball Classic roster
MLB // 20 hours ago
Padres' Martinez replaces Dodgers' Kershaw on USA's World Baseball Classic roster
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez will replace Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw on the Team USA 2023 World Baseball Classic roster, MLB announced.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider saves woman from choking at Florida restaurant
MLB // 21 hours ago
Blue Jays manager John Schneider saves woman from choking at Florida restaurant
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider showed he didn't have to be in a dugout to make a successful adjustment, using a Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a shrimp from a woman's throat at a Florida restaurant.
Mallory Swanson extends soccer streak, leads USA past Japan at SheBelieves Cup
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Mallory Swanson extends soccer streak, leads USA past Japan at SheBelieves Cup
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Forward Mallory Swanson scored at the end of the first half to lead the United States Women's National Team to a narrow victory over Japan at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup.
Jon Rahm jumps back to No. 1 after Genesis golf title
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Jon Rahm jumps back to No. 1 after Genesis golf title
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Spaniard Jon Rahm carded a final-round 69 to finish 17-under overall, claim the 2023 Genesis Open title and reclaim the top spot in the Official World Golf ranking.
Angel of Empire, Perriere jump into Kentucky Derby picture
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Angel of Empire, Perriere jump into Kentucky Derby picture
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Angel of Empire in Louisiana and Perriere in Japan won key Kentucky Derby weekend prep races, moving to the top of the list of contenders.
Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
NBA // 1 day ago
Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored a record 55 points to lead Team Giannis over Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
Ricky Stenhouse wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Sports News // 1 day ago
Ricky Stenhouse wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won Sunday's Daytona 500 in double overtime following a slew of wrecks that pushed the race to a record 212 laps.
Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury
Sports News // 1 day ago
Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner, the star WNBA player who was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges, has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury.
