UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler dies at 20

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Ryan Keeler, a defensive lineman at UNLV, has died, the school announced. He was 20.

UNLV announced that Keeler died Monday in Las Vegas. No cause of death was provided. Keeler just finished his redshirt freshman season for the Rebels.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," UNLV football coach Barry Odom said in a news release. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

Keeler, a Chicago native, graduated from Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Ill.) and first attended Rutgers. He then transferred to UNLV. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound defender totaled eight tackles in seven games last season for the Rebels. He also logged a sack.

Keeler was an Academic All-Mountain West honoree. He held a 3.80 grade point average and was a pre-business major.

"The UNLV family is in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own," UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said. "Our hearts go out to all of Ryan's family and friends along with his Rebel teammates."

