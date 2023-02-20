Advertisement
Feb. 20, 2023 / 7:54 AM

Jon Rahm jumps back to No. 1 after Genesis golf title

By Alex Butler
Jon Rahm of Spain was 17-under through 72 holes at the 2023 Genesis Open. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Spaniard Jon Rahm carded a final-round 69 to finish 17-under overall, claim the 2023 Genesis Open title and reclaim the top spot in the Official World Golf ranking.

Rahm totaled five birdies over his final 18 holes Sunday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. No. 8 Max Homa finished second at 15-under. No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 7 Will Zalatoris and No. 44 Keith Mitchell also finished in the Top 5. Scottie Scheffler, who entered the tournament as the No. 1 player in the world, finished tied for 12th and dropped to No. 2.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy (-4) tied for 29th. No. 985 Tiger Woods tied for 45th.

"I guess I just have to keep doing what I've been doing," Rahm told reporters, when asked about his recent surge. "I've doing a lot of the things I need to do properly, every single day. I am just keeping that daily process. ... Right now I'm seeing the dividends of all of my hard work over the years."

Mitchell and Homa shared the lead at 7-under through the first 18 holes of the tournament Thursday at Riviera. Rahm was 6-under through 18.

Rahm carded a 3-under 68 in the second round, including two eagles and three birdies. Homa held the overall lead at 10-under through 36 holes, one stroke better than Mitchell, Rahm and Lee Hodges heading into the weekend.

The Spaniard smoldered with a 6-under 65 in the third round. Rahm carded six birdies and did not bogey Saturday to drop to 15-under overall and gain a 3-stroke lead on the field. Homa entered the final round at 12-under, just ahead of Mitchell (-11), Cantlay (-10) and Gary Woodland (-9).

Rahm started the fourth round with a birdie on No. 1. He made par on No. 2, but dropped to even for the round with a bogey on No. 3. Rahm made par on Nos. 4, 5 and 6. He then birdied Nos. 7 and 8 and par on No. 9 to pick up two strokes on the field.

Rahm dropped back to even for the round with bogeys on No.s 10 and 12. He went on to birdie two of his final five holes to clinch the victory and a $3.6 million first-place prize.

The PGA Tour schedule will continue with the 2023 Honda Classic. That tournament will run from Thursday through Sunday at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Mallory Swanson extends soccer streak, leads USA past Japan at SheBelieves Cup
Soccer // 36 minutes ago
Mallory Swanson extends soccer streak, leads USA past Japan at SheBelieves Cup
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Forward Mallory Swanson scored at the end of the first half to lead the United States Women's National Team to a narrow victory over Japan at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup.
Angel of Empire, Perriere jump into Kentucky Derby picture
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Angel of Empire, Perriere jump into Kentucky Derby picture
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Angel of Empire in Louisiana and Perriere in Japan won key Kentucky Derby weekend prep races, moving to the top of the list of contenders.
Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
NBA // 1 hour ago
Tatum leads Team Giannis over Team LeBron in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored a record 55 points to lead Team Giannis over Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
Ricky Stenhouse wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Ricky Stenhouse wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won Sunday's Daytona 500 in double overtime following a slew of wrecks that pushed the race to a record 212 laps.
Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Brittney Griner to return to WNBA, signs with Phoenix Mercury
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner, the star WNBA player who was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges, has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury.
Body of Ghanian soccer star Christian Atsu found under rubble in Turkey
Soccer // 1 day ago
Body of Ghanian soccer star Christian Atsu found under rubble in Turkey
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The body of professional soccer player Christian Atsu was discovered under the rubble of the earthquake-damaged building where lived in Turkey, his agent confirmed Saturday.
Baseball legend and sports broadcaster Tim McCarver dies at 81
Sports News // 1 day ago
Baseball legend and sports broadcaster Tim McCarver dies at 81
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Baseball legend and sports broadcaster Tim McCarver has died in Memphis, Major League Baseball announced. He was 81.
Padres' Manny Machado to opt out of $300M contract after MLB season
NHL // 2 days ago
Padres' Manny Machado to opt out of $300M contract after MLB season
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado will opt out of his $300 million contract after the 2023 MLB season, despite guaranteed annual salaries of about $30 million due from 2024 through 2028, he announced Friday.
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
NFL // 2 days ago
Packers RB Aaron Jones reworks contract, will stay with team
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones agreed to lower his salary for 2023 and will remain with the team, his agents said Friday.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sprains wrist; All-Star Game status unclear
NBA // 2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sprains wrist; All-Star Game status unclear
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his right wrist in a win over the Chicago Bulls, and his participation is in doubt for the 2023 All-Star Game, coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters.
