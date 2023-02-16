Prosecutors drop domestic violence charge against fired Texas coach Chris Beard

Former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard was fired in January after being charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation -- family violence. Photo by SneakinDeacon/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Prosecutors dismissed a felony domestic violence charge against former Texas basketball coach Chris Beard, Travis County district court records show. Travis County district attorney Jose Garza also released a statement about the move Wednesday night. Beard was arrested Dec. 12 in Austin, Texas and charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation -- family violence, which is a third-degree felony, according to the Austin Police Department. Advertisement

Beard's fiancee, Randi Trew, the alleged victim of the violence, later said more than a week after the incident that Beard did not strangle her. The third-degree felony carries potential punishments of two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, according to the Texas penal code.

"After a careful and thorough review of the evidence, recent public statements, and considering Ms. Trew's wishes, our office has determined that the felony offense cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," Garza said in his statement.

A spokesman from the Austin Police Department told UPI in December that officers received a "hot shot disturbance" call from an Austin residence at about 12:15 a.m. local time. The department defines a "hot shot" as an incident that is in progress and is an "immediate threat to life and/or public safety." Those calls require immediate dispatch.

According to the affidavit for Beard's arrest, Trew told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts."

He was arrested and released on $10,000 bail. Texas suspended Beard on the day of his arrest and fired the coach Jan. 5.

Texas hired Beard in 2021. He led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record in his first season. Beard led the Longhorns to a 7-1 start in 2022-23. He previously coached at Little Rock and Texas Tech. Beard owns a 171-73 overall record in eight seasons as a college coach.