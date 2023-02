1/5

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt (pictured) joined the football coaching staff at the University of Alabama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt joined head coach Nick Saban's football staff at the University of Alabama, the school announced on his athletic website. Whisenhunt's name is listed in the staff directory as a special assistant to the head coach. Sal Sunseri, Joe Pendry and Todd Watson are among other special assistants on the Crimson Tide staff. Advertisement

Whisenhunt, 60, last served as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2016 through 2019. He was head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and 2015.

Whisenhunt also was Chargers offensive coordinator in 2013. He coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2007 through 2012. Whisenhunt was offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004 through 2006.

He previously served as a positional coach for the Steelers, New York Jets ,Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Whisenhunt also worked as a special teams, tight ends and running backs coach in 1995 and 1996 at Vanderbilt.

Advertisement

He spent the last two years as an offensive analyst at Penn State.

The Crimson Tide will host Middle Tennessee in their season opener Sept. 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.