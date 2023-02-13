Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 13, 2023

College basketball: Boo Buie, Northwestern upset No. 1 Purdue

By Alex Butler

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Senior guard Boo Buie totaled a game-high 26 points to lead Northwestern to a 64-58 upset victory over No. 1 Purdue in Evanston, Ill.

The Wildcats allowed the Boilermakers to make just 36.2% of their field goals, including just five 3-pointers, in the win Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats also forced 13 second-half turnovers.

"My whole mentality every game is just to go win, play as hard as I can, support my teammates and try to make the right play," Buie told reporters.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 10 points in the first half and carried a 37-30 edge into the second half. They led 53-45 with 5:57 remaining, but the Wildcats answered with a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to three points.

They finished the game on an 12-1 run over the final three minutes to secure the comeback victory.

Senior guard Chase Audige scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Junior center Zach Edey and freshman guard Braden Smith scored 24 and 10 points, respectively, for Purdue.

"We didn't adjust and we weren't very tough, both mentally and physically," Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters.

The Wildcats (18-7) will host No. 18 Indiana (18-7) at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday in Evanston. The Boilermakers (23-3) will battle Maryland (17-8) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in College Park, Md.

