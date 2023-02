Sky Brown made history on Sunday, becoming the first British Skateboarding World Champion at just 14 years old. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Sky Brown made history on Sunday, becoming the first British Skateboarding World Champion at just 14 years old. Brown, an olympic bronze medalist, finished in first place at the Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, scoring 90.83 through three runs, Olympics.com reported. The young phenom had the top score of 89.63 going into her final runs.

"I'm so stoked. The level has increased so much since the last contest," Brown told the site.

"I'm so glad to be back on the podium with Sakura [Yosozumi] and Kokona [Hiraki]. I just had so much fun it was incredible, and landing all three of my runs was crazy -- I'm so stoked."

Brown finished up with a 4-point lead over her closest competitor, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Hiraki Kokona of Japan.

The latest feat is just the latest in the growing legend of the British superstar. Brown holds the honor of being the youngest British Olympic medal winner when she medaled at the Tokyo games, played in July 2021.

Brown was competing on an international stage at 8 years old. In 2016, she skated in the U.S. Open before becoming part of the British Olympic team officially in 2018, according to The Guardian.

Last July, Brown won gold at the X Games by beating Olympic gold medalist Yosozumi Sakura of Japan.

Sunday's win puts Brown in prime position to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris by giving her the maximum possible points toward qualifying.