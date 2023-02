The Colorado State Rams basketball team issued an apology to a Utah State player from Ukraine, Max Shulga, after fans in the student section chanted "Russia" at him during a game at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. Photo courtesy of Utah State Aggies

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Colorado State Rams basketball team issued an apology to a Utah State player from Ukraine after fans in the student section chanted "Russia" at him during a game at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. The taunts were directed at junior Aggies guard Max Shulga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday night, according to CNN. His family resides in Ukraine, which will mark the one-year anniversary of being invaded by Russia on Feb. 24. Advertisement

The basketball team tweeted that it was made aware of a "small group of individuals" who engaged in the chants, late Saturday evening.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community," the official Twitter account posted.

"Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Shulga posted 9 points, 6 assists, 3 boards and a block in the 88-79 win on the road. The team improved to 19-5 on the season. The Aggies shot better than 46% from beyond the arc and 50% from the field.

Advertisement

The Rams meanwhile shot 17% from deep, while falling to 10-14 overall and 7-6 at home.

Rams coach Niko Medved apologized for the behavior of fans as well.

"I have so much respect for @USUBasketball and Max Shulga," he tweeted. "We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies."

I have so much respect for @USUBasketball and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies. https://t.co/PGPdGmVE7T— Niko Medved (@coachNikoMedved) February 5, 2023