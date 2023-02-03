Trending
Feb. 3, 2023 / 11:58 AM

Coach says Duke-Florida State women used wrong basketball; ACC denies error

By Alex Butler

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson said a men's ball was used during a recent loss to Florida State, which could lead to postseason implications.

The ACC said Friday that it found "no evidence" for that claim, and that NCAA rules do not allow for an appeal or protest of the game. The circumference for a women's basketball is about 1-inch smaller than men's ball. Women's basketball also are about 2 ounces lighter.

Lawson said Blue Devils players complained about difficulty of handling the ball throughout the first half over their 70-57 loss to Florida State on Sunday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.

The Blue Devils coach spoke about the issue when she met with reporters after a 53-44 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday in Durham, N.C.

"This would never happen in a men's game," Lawson told reporters. "This just wouldn't happen. It's embarrassing for our sport."

The ACC said in a statement Friday that officials from the conference were made aware of the allegation "immediately" and conducted a "comprehensive review" into the matter.

"This included discussion with all parties involved, including game officials, game administrators, table crew and both schools," the conference said. "Following the thorough and objective review process, there was no evidence found to support the claim.

"Per NCAA playing rules, there is no appeal or protest process. ... The conference office considers this matter to be closed and will have no further comment."

Lawson said assistant coach Winston Gandy then went to the scorer's table after players complained about the size of the ball. She said Gandy discovered that a men's ball was used for the first half and that the head official then changed the ball to a women's ball.

Duke and Notre Dame are tied atop the ACC. Florida State is one spot behind in the standings, which means Thursday's result could impact seeding for the conference and NCAA tournaments.

"It's been very frustrating that, at this level of basketball, a mistake like that happens that could have impacted the outcome of the game," Lawson said.

"Let me be clear, Florida State beat us. They beat us playing with a men's ball in the first half and a women's ball in the second half. I can't say that if we played with a women's ball in the first half and second half, we would have won. But they can't say that, either.

"It's very frustrating that a game that has so many conference implications, selection and seeding implications was not treated with the utmost respect that players on both teams deserve."

Lawson also said she wanted to "appeal and protest" the game, but the ACC would "not allow" it.

The Blue Devils (19-3) will face Notre Dame (18-3) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Notre Dame, Ind. The Seminoles (20-5) will battle Miami (14-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Coral Gables, Fla.

Prosecutors move to drop menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
NFL // 3 hours ago
Prosecutors move to drop menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Cincinnati prosecutors moved to dismiss a menacing charge against NFL star Joe Mixon, but he must contact the victim of the incident before his arrest warrant can be withdrawn, a court official told UPI on Friday.
Cold weather, short field produce bumps in Road to the Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Cold weather, short field produce bumps in Road to the Kentucky Derby
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- In what would normally be a hot weekend of Kentucky Derby prep action, one of the big three races was postponed by bitter cold and another drew only four entries -- all from the same trainer.
Pickleball's on a roll: TV time, young players, Olympic aspirations
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Pickleball's on a roll: TV time, young players, Olympic aspirations
MIAMI, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Pickleball, a once lesser-known game, is now America's fastest-growing sport. Those closest to the sport say the pandemic, celebrity investors and increased exposure are behind its popularity.
Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies
NBA // 5 hours ago
Brooks-Mitchell scuffle sparks ejections as Cavaliers beat Grizzlies
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks hit Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area, which prompted the All-Star to retaliate, sparking ejections in the third quarter of a meeting in Cleveland.
Soccer star Kylian Mbappe to miss PSG-Bayern Champions League match
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Soccer star Kylian Mbappe to miss PSG-Bayern Champions League match
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Soccer star Kylian Mbappe, who sustained knee and thigh injuries in PSG's recent win over Montpellier, will miss a Round of 16 match against Bayern Munich, the French Ligue 1 team announced Thursday.
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 1 day ago
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina and head football coach Mack Brown agreed to a one-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday afternoon. The pact will keep Brown under contract through the 2027-28 season.
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
NFL // 1 day ago
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots want to sign quarterback Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise, team owner Robert Kraft said Thursday.
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
NBA // 1 day ago
LeBron James likely to set NBA scoring record vs. Thunder or Bucks
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, should reach that mark within his next four games, according to his statistical averages and oddsmakers.
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
NFL // 1 day ago
49ers 'content' with QBs Purdy, Lance; won't re-sign Garoppolo, coach says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are "content" with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as the top quarterbacks on their roster and will not bring back Jimmy Garoppolo next season, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders on recruiting: 'We're not in it for NIL, we're here for NFL'
Sports News // 1 day ago
Colorado coach Deion Sanders on recruiting: 'We're not in it for NIL, we're here for NFL'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- New Colorado coach Deion Sanders' recruiting pitch is more focused on getting players to the NFL instead of bringing them money through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, he told reporters at a news conference.
