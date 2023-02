Breanna Stewart (10), who won two NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals and four NCAA championships, will sign with the New York Liberty. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- WNBA star Breanna Stewart, who spent seven years with the Seattle Storm, will sign with the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. The 2018 WNBA MVP, two-time champion and four-time All-Star announced the decision with a video of herself in a Liberty shirt posted on Instagram and Twitter. Advertisement

Liberty averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 34 appearances last season for the Storm. She averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 183 career appearances.

WNBA free agents were allowed to start signing contracts Wednesday for the 2023 season.

The Liberty lost in the first round in each of the last two postseasons. The franchise was busy over the last several off-seasons in building a more competitive roster. The Liberty selected former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

They also acquired 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones in a trade last month from the Connecticut Sun. The 2023 WNBA Draft will be April 10. WNBA training camps will open April 30, with the regular season set to start May 19.