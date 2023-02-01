Trending
Feb. 1, 2023 / 10:35 AM

China LPGA tournament canceled for third time due to COVID-19

By Alex Butler

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Blue Bay LPGA women's golf tournament in China has been canceled for the third time in four years due to "COVID-19-related matters," the LPGA announced.

The LPGA said Tuesday night that the move came after guidance from the China Golf Association. The tournament was scheduled for March 9 to 12 on Hainan Island.

"We thank Hainan Greentown Blue Bay, the China Golf Association, CLPGA and IMG for all their efforts and very much look forward to returning to Hainan in 2024," the LPGA said.

The 2023 Blue Bay LPGA was set to feature a $2.1 million prize purse. The tournament was last held in 2018.

The Honda LPGA Thailand is the next tournament on the 2023 schedule. That will run Feb. 23 to 26 at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand.

