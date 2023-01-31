Trending
Sports News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 9:18 AM

College basketball: Texas Tech upsets Iowa State with record 23-point rally

By Alex Butler
Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon scored all 16 of his points in the second half and overtime in a comeback win over Iowa State on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. Photo by 2C2K Photography/Wikimedia Commons
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Texas Tech rallied from a 23-point deficit to upset No. 13 Iowa State and set a record for the largest comeback in school history in the dramatic victory in Lubbock, Texas.

Senior forward Kevin Obanor totaled 24 points and 13 rebounds in the 80-77 win Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. Senior guard De'Vion Harmon scored all 16 of his points in the second half and overtime.

The Red Raiders were on an eight-game losing streak from Dec. 31 through Wednesday, but picked up wins in their last two games.

"We showed our grit," Harmon told reporters at the Red Raiders' postgame news conference. "It has been rough. We have guys that our so tight. For us to comeback, it was 50-30 in the second half. We got in the huddle and we kept going.

"There has not been a group of guys I'd rather play with or a coach I'd rather play for."

The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:38 left in regulation. They went on to outscore the Cyclones 44-18 during their rally. The Red Raiders made 54% of their shots over the final 12:30.

The Cyclones made 16 field goals in the first half, but were held to 10 made shots in the second half. They made just 2 of 10 shots -- including 0 for 6 from 3-point range -- in overtime.

"It's hard to put into words, the resiliency and heart these guys showed," Red Raiders coach Mark Adams said at the postgame news conference.

The Red Raiders made 7 of 24 shots, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range, in the first half. They made 14 of 29 (48.3%) in the second half and 3 of 7 shots in overtime.

Sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals in the win. Senior guards Caleb Grill and Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 and 19 points, respectively, for the Cyclones.

Iowa State (15-6) will host Kansas (17-4) at noon EST Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Texas Tech (12-10) will battle Baylor (16-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

