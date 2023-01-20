Trending
Jan. 20, 2023 / 8:15 AM

Australian Open tennis: Pegula, Gauff advance to fourth round; Norrie eliminated

By Alex Butler
No. 7 Cori "Coco" Gauff (pictured) beat fellow American Bernarda Pera in straight sets at the 2023 Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE
No. 7 Cori "Coco" Gauff (pictured) beat fellow American Bernarda Pera in straight sets at the 2023 Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Top-ranked Jessica Pegula and Cori "Coco" Gauff advanced, while Cameron Norrie, the highest-ranked British player, lost in notable third-round matches at the 2023 Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland was the top player to advance on Day 5 of the Grand Slam. Swiatek beat Spaniard Cristina Busca in just 55 minutes at Margaret Court Arena.

Pegula (No. 3) needed 65 minutes to beat Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to reach the Round of 16. Gauff (No. 7) also beat fellow American Bernarda Pera in straight sets.

"The score looked dominant, but there were a lot of tough games in that match," Pegula told reporters. "She [Kostyuk] is a really good player. ... I made her really have to earn it today."

No. 24 Viktoria Azarenka of Belarus beat No. 10 Madison Keys of the United States in three sets. No. 22 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan also edged No. 13 Danielle Collins of the United States. No. 20 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia also advanced on Day 5.

On the men's side, No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was the top player to advance. He beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in straight sets.

"I knew I had to go with something big today," Tsitsipas said. "It was not easy in the second set. I didn't know how I was supposed to survive that, but I found ways. ... I'm generally really satisfied with today's quality on the court."

No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland were the other Top 10 men to win on Day 5. Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic upset Norrie in five sets. That match lasted three hours and 12 minutes.

No. 15 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 18 Karen Khachanov of Russia and No. 31 Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan also won Friday in Melbourne.

Nishioka beat American Mackenzie McDonald, who upset No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain in the second round, in straight sets. Khachanov beat No. 16 Frances Tiafoe of the United States in four sets.

No. 4 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 9 Holger Rune will be among the top men in action Saturday in Melbourne.

No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France, No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and No. 12 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will be the top women in action on Day 6.

