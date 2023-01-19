Trending
Jan. 19, 2023 / 8:17 AM

Australian Open tennis: American Jenson Brooksby upsets No. 2 Casper Ruud

By Alex Butler
American Jenson Brooksby (pictured) converted 9 of 13 break point opportunities in his upset win over Norwegian Casper Ruud at the 2023 Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne. Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An American man logged a major upset for the second-consecutive day at the 2023 Australian Open, with Jenson Brooksby edging No. 2 Casper Ruud of Norway in four sets Thursday in Melbourne.

Brooksby totaled two aces, 50 winners and converted 9 of 13 break point opportunities in the three-hour, 55-minute match. He won the first two sets 6-3, 7-5, but lost 6(4)-7 in the third set. Brooksby won the final set 6-2 to advance to the third round.

"It was really exciting to be out there on such a big stage like that," Brooksby told reporters. "I've been competing really well lately. I'm happy to pull through. I've been training really hard and I'm happy to see the results."

Ruud, a 2022 French Open and U.S. Open finalist, totaled five aces, 33 winners and converted 4 of 12 break point chances. Brooksby will meet fellow American Tommy Paul in the third round. His win came after American Mackenzie McDonald upset injured No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Serbia on Wednesday in Melbourne.

"That didn't really change my mentality," Brooksby said of McDonald's upset victory. "I knew today was a match I could win. I just approached this match like any other."

No. 4 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 9 Holger Rune of Norway were among the top-seeded men to win on Day 4. American Michael Mmoh upset No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany in four sets. Australian Alexei Popyrin upset No. 8 Taylor Fritz of the United States in a four-hour, two-minute match.

Tommy Paul, J.J. Wolf and Ben Shelton were among the other American men who won on Day 4.

Rublev and Rune will face each other in the fourth round if they both win their third-round matches.

Djokovic beat Enzo Couacaud of France in four sets in their second-round meeting. The Serbian totaled nine aces, 63 winners and converted 7 of 21 break point opportunities. Couacaud totaled seven aces, 36 winners and did not convert his lone break point opportunity.

On the women's side, No. 4 Carolina Garcia of France, No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and No. 12 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland were the top players to advance on the singles circuit.

American qualifier Katie Volynets also upset No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia. The victory was Volynets' first over a Top 10 player.

"I feel like I'm playing free and really enjoying every moment," Volynets said. "I had a lot of belief. I didn't think too much about the other side. I was just thinking about my side and everything that I could control."

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 6 Maria Sakkari of Greece and Americans Jessica Pegula (No. 3), Cori "Coco" Gauff (No. 7), Madison Keys (10) and Danielle Collins (No. 13) will be the top women's in action Friday at the Australian Open.

Collins will meet Swiatek in the fourth round if they both win their next matches. Keys and Sakkari also could meet in the fourth round.

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 7 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 11 Cameron Norrie of England and No. 15 Jannik Sinner of Italy will be among the top men to take the court on Day 5.

Medvedev and Hurkacz will meet in the fourth round if they both win on Day 5.

