Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 7:52 AM

Australian Open tennis: USA's Mackenzie McDonald upsets injured Rafael Nadal

By Alex Butler
1/6
American Mackenzie McDonald (pictured) upset No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday in Melbourne. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE
American Mackenzie McDonald (pictured) upset No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday in Melbourne. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- American Mackenzie McDonald upset an injured Rafael Nadal to highlight Day 3 of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday in Melbourne. Women's top seed Iga Swiatek advanced with a straight-sets, second-round victory.

Nadal dealt with a left hip injury throughout his match. The Spaniard struggled to move in his typical fashion, allowing McDonald to earn points with powerful serves and returns.

Advertisement

"I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald told ESPN in an on-court interview. "I thought I was playing pretty well. ... I was really taking it to him. I hated that [injury] for him in the third set. It was tough to stay mentally engaged, but I found a way to pull it out."

McDonald won the 2-hour, 32-minute match 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. He totaled 14 aces and 42 winners and converted 5 of 8 break points. Nadal, the top seed, totaled six aces and 42 winners and converted 2 of 4 break points.

Advertisement

Nadal left the court for a medical timeout, but said he didn't want to quit the match a year after winning the title. He told reporters he was injured in the third set and that the felt hip soreness in recent days.

"I lost the match," Nadal said. "That's it. I tried until the end. I don't know that if good condition, I would have won the match. I would have had a better chance, without a doubt."

McDonald, who has never advanced past the fourth round of a major, will meet No. 31 Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the third round. Nishioka beat Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in straight sets in his second-round match.

RELATED Australian Open: Russian, Belarusian flags banned after courtside incident

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 7 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 15 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 16 Frances Tiafoe of the United States and no. 18 Karen Khachanov of Russia were among the other top-seeded men to advance on Day 3.

Americans Brandon Holt, Denis Kudla, Maxime Cressy and Michael Mmoh also advanced.

On the women's side, Swiatek needed just 84 minutes to oust Colombian Camila Osorio. The Polish tennis star fired 19 winners and converted 6 of 8 break point opportunities in the 6-2, 6-3 win. Swiatek will face Spaniard Cristina Bucsa in the third round.

Advertisement

Bucsa edged 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-4.

Americans Jessica Pegula (No. 3), Cori "Coco" Gauff (No. 7), Madison Keys (No. 10), Lauren Davis and Claire Liu advanced. No. 6 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and No. 20 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic were among the other top women's seeds to win on Day 3.

Gauff, a 2022 French Open finalist, knocked off 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu of England in straight sets.

Russian Varvaara Gracheva edged No. 8 Daria Kasatkina of Russia and Spaniard Nuria Parrizas-Diaz beat No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in two first-round upsets. Those matches were pushed back to Wednesday due to Tuesday's extreme weather conditions.

Read More

Australian Open tennis: Djokovic, Jabeur advance as heat, rain impact Day 2 Australian Open tennis: Swiatek, Gauff, Nadal among Day 1 winners

Latest Headlines

At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
NBA // 13 hours ago
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden in honor of winning their fourth title.
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day
NFL // 19 hours ago
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day less than a week after the team surrendered a 27-point lead and exited the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.
Bucs' Russell Gage has movement in extremities after concussion, neck injury
NFL // 20 hours ago
Bucs' Russell Gage has movement in extremities after concussion, neck injury
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage, who was hospitalized with a concussion and neck injury, will undergo additional testing, but has movement in his exterminates, the team announced Tuesday.
Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points, but Cowboys stick with him
NFL // 21 hours ago
Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points, but Cowboys stick with him
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will not look to shore up their kicker position, despite Brett Maher missing an NFL-record four extra points in their wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters.
Australian Open tennis: Djokovic, Jabeur advance as heat, rain impact Day 2
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Australian Open tennis: Djokovic, Jabeur advance as heat, rain impact Day 2
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur were among the notable men's and women's players, respectively, to advance on Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday in Melbourne. Extreme weather postponed several matches.
It's time for the late-blooming Kentucky Derby colts to show their colors
Sports News // 23 hours ago
It's time for the late-blooming Kentucky Derby colts to show their colors
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- It's that time of year when late-blooming Kentucky Derby contenders have to start to make good on their promise and that's just how things played out during the Martin Luther King weekend action.
Jim Harbaugh to return as Michigan football coach, president says
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh to return as Michigan football coach, president says
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jim Harbaugh will stay on as the head football coach at Michigan, despite rumors that he could move to the NFL, school president Santa Ono announced on Twitter.
Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round
NFL // 1 day ago
Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and into the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.
Australian Open: Russian, Belarusian flags banned after courtside incident
Sports News // 1 day ago
Australian Open: Russian, Belarusian flags banned after courtside incident
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Australian Open, officials said Tuesday.
Former NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested on kidnapping charge
Sports News // 1 day ago
Former NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested on kidnapping charge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL defensive tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested on a charge of kidnapping in Jackson, Miss.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points, but Cowboys stick with him
Brett Maher misses NFL record 4 extra points, but Cowboys stick with him
Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round
Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Day
Australian Open tennis: Djokovic, Jabeur advance as heat, rain impact Day 2
Australian Open tennis: Djokovic, Jabeur advance as heat, rain impact Day 2
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
At White House visit, Golden State Warriors praised for NBA success, principles of 'equality'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement