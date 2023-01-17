Advertisement
Jan. 17, 2023 / 8:13 AM

Jim Harbaugh to return as Michigan football coach, president says

By Alex Butler
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said he will remain at the school and not go to the NFL this off-season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said he will remain at the school and not go to the NFL this off-season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jim Harbaugh will stay on as the head football coach at Michigan, despite rumors that he could move to the NFL, school president Santa Ono announced on Twitter.

"I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines," Ono tweeted Monday night. "That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our athletic director Warde Manuel. Go Blue!"

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 74-25 record over the past eight seasons. He signed a new five-year, $36.7 million contract with the Wolverines last February.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan -- coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said in a statement. "My heart is at the University of Michigan.

"I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

Harbaugh interviewed with several NFL teams over the past two seasons, but ultimately opted to remain in Ann Arbor, Mich. He was linked to the Minnesota Vikings last year and to the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos this off-season.

Harbaugh, who played quarterback in the NFL from 1987 through 2000, starred at Michigan from 1983 through 1986.

He went on to post a 44-19-1 record in four seasons as San Francisco 49ers coach from 2011 through 2014. He was head coach at San Diego from 2004 through 2006 and at Stanford from 2007 through 2010. He also served as Raiders quarterbacks coach in 2002 and 2003. Harbaugh worked as an assistant coach from 1994 through 2001 at Western Kentucky.

The Wolverines went 13-1 and finished as the No. 2 team in the 2022-23 College Football Playoff rankings. Their 13 wins were a single-season school record. The Wolverines are just 1-6 in bowl games under Harbaugh, including their 51-45 loss to No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinals.

Latest Headlines

It's time for the late-blooming Kentucky Derby colts to show their colors
Sports News // 32 minutes ago
It's time for the late-blooming Kentucky Derby colts to show their colors
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- It's that time of year when late-blooming Kentucky Derby contenders have to start to make good on their promise and that's just how things played out during the Martin Luther King weekend action.
Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round
NFL // 1 hour ago
Prescott leads Cowboys past Buccaneers into NFC divisional round
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and into the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.
Australian Open: Russian, Belarusian flags banned after courtside incident
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Australian Open: Russian, Belarusian flags banned after courtside incident
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Australian Open, officials said Tuesday.
Former NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested on kidnapping charge
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Former NFL player Jerrell Powe arrested on kidnapping charge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former NFL defensive tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested on a charge of kidnapping in Jackson, Miss.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
NFL // 19 hours ago
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud -- a potential early first-round pick -- will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced Monday on social media.
Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round
NFL // 19 hours ago
Jaguars-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Bengals-Bills to launch NFL divisional round
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is among the matchups set for the divisional round of the 2023 NFL postseason, which will be held Saturday and Sunday.
Wild sign forward Matt Boldy to $49M contract extension
NHL // 21 hours ago
Wild sign forward Matt Boldy to $49M contract extension
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Monday morning.
Australian Open tennis: Swiatek, Gauff, Nadal among Day 1 winners
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Australian Open tennis: Swiatek, Gauff, Nadal among Day 1 winners
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Top respective singles seeds Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek each won their first-round matches on Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne. Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe were among the Americans to advance.
Ex-Lynx star Maya Moore retires from WNBA
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Ex-Lynx star Maya Moore retires from WNBA
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Six-Time All-Star, four-time champion and 2014 WNBA MVP Maya Moore will officially retire from basketball, she announced Monday.
Tennis ball boy takes Rafael Nadal's racket in odd Australian Open exchange
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Tennis ball boy takes Rafael Nadal's racket in odd Australian Open exchange
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A ball boy at the 2023 Australian Open accidentally took the wrong racket from Rafael Nadal during a break in his first-round match Monday in Melbourne, resulting in a peculiar scene and slight delay at the Grand Slam.
