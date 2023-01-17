Jim Harbaugh to return as Michigan football coach, president says

1/5

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said he will remain at the school and not go to the NFL this off-season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jim Harbaugh will stay on as the head football coach at Michigan, despite rumors that he could move to the NFL, school president Santa Ono announced on Twitter. "I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines," Ono tweeted Monday night. "That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our athletic director Warde Manuel. Go Blue!" Advertisement

Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 74-25 record over the past eight seasons. He signed a new five-year, $36.7 million contract with the Wolverines last February.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan -- coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said in a statement. "My heart is at the University of Michigan.

"I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

Harbaugh interviewed with several NFL teams over the past two seasons, but ultimately opted to remain in Ann Arbor, Mich. He was linked to the Minnesota Vikings last year and to the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos this off-season.

Harbaugh, who played quarterback in the NFL from 1987 through 2000, starred at Michigan from 1983 through 1986.

He went on to post a 44-19-1 record in four seasons as San Francisco 49ers coach from 2011 through 2014. He was head coach at San Diego from 2004 through 2006 and at Stanford from 2007 through 2010. He also served as Raiders quarterbacks coach in 2002 and 2003. Harbaugh worked as an assistant coach from 1994 through 2001 at Western Kentucky.

The Wolverines went 13-1 and finished as the No. 2 team in the 2022-23 College Football Playoff rankings. Their 13 wins were a single-season school record. The Wolverines are just 1-6 in bowl games under Harbaugh, including their 51-45 loss to No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinals.