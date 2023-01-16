Ex-Lynx star Maya Moore retires from WNBA

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Six-Time All-Star, four-time champion and 2014 WNBA MVP Maya Moore will officially retire from basketball, she announced Monday.
Moore, 33, announced her permanent departure from basketball Monday on Good Morning America.
In 2019, she announced that she would sit out for the season to focus on her family and ministry dreams and did not return to the WNBA. The former UConn star also used that time to help now-husband Jonathan Irons get a 50-year jail sentence overturned.
"I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx and basketball have given me in my lifetime," Moore said. "It was a dream come true for me to play basketball at the highest level and help build the foundation for women's basketball."
Moore entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2011 WNBA Draft. She went on to average 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game over her eight-year career. Moore helped the Lynx win titles in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017.
She averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 34 games in 2014 en route to WNBA MVP honors. Moore also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA and two national championships while at UConn.
"Ever since I was drafted in 2011, the state of Minnesota, Lynx organization and fan base welcomed me with open arms and supported me throughout my entire career," Moore said. "I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, coach Cheryl Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life."
The 2023 WNBA season will start May 19.