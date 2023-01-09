Advertisement
Jan. 9, 2023 / 6:34 AM

Georgia record favorite to beat 'fired up' TCU in CFP finale

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Max Duggan and No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and are underdogs again against top-ranked Georgia in the College Football Playoff finale Monday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- No. 1 Georgia is a record 12.5-point favorite over No. 3 TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff finale, but Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said the Horned Frogs are "fired up" entering another game as a heavy underdog.

The Bulldogs (14-0) and Horned Frogs (13-1) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will air on ESPN.

Oddsmakers list the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite to claim the title. That total represents largest expected points margin for a title-game favorite in the history of the College Football Playoff, which started in 2014-15.

"I think it's a great opportunity for TCU, our football program and everyone associated with it," TCU coach Sonny Dykes told reporters at his media availability. "The guys are fired up to play."

Star quarterback Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs were 7.5-point underdogs before they upset No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals.

Duggan threw for 225 yards and two scores and ran for another two touchdowns in that 51-45 win. Running back Emari Demercado also carried Horned Frogs with 150 rushing yards against the Wolverines. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston totaled 163 yards and a score on six catches in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Bulldogs showed impressive resilience in the Peach Bowl, the second semifinal, overcoming two 14-point deficits in a comeback win over Ohio State.

"Winning a ring is the motivation," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart told ESPN earlier this week. "We've got to get over that one quick and move on to the next one."

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, a Heisman Trophy finalist, threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns and claimed Peach Bowl MVP honors.

The Horned Frogs defense stole momentum from the Wolverines with two first-half defensive touchdowns in the Fiesta Bowl. They'll likely need more defensive brilliance in the finale, as the Bulldogs defense is strong enough to decimate their Duggan-led offense.

"They have some of the most talented players in the country," Duggan told reporters Friday. "They are so well coached.

"That creates a lot of problems when you have such good players and a great coaching staff."

The Bulldogs rank No. 1 against the run, allowing just 77 rushing yards per game. They also allowed teams to covert just 26% of their third-down opportunities, which ranked third nationally.

The Bulldogs also own the No. 17 rush offense and No. 18 pass offense. They boast the top offense and defense in the country when in the red zone.

The Horned Frogs own the No. 6 scoring offense and had the best turnover margin of any team in the College Football Playoff. They own the No. 25 rushing offense and passing offense, but rank 80th in red zone offense

Their defense ranks 84th against the pass and 67th against the run.

About 70,000 fans are expected at SoFi Stadium. Ticket price ranged from $315 to about $90,000 on the secondary market as of Friday afternoon.

