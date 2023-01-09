Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 5:29 PM

Damar Hamlin released from ICU, transferred to Buffalo for 'next stage of recovery'

By Sheri Walsh
1/6
Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital Monday to return home to Buffalo, N.Y., where he will continue his recovery at Buffalo General Medical Center, one week after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital Monday to return home to Buffalo, N.Y., where he will continue his recovery at Buffalo General Medical Center, one week after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital Monday and returned home to Buffalo, N.Y., one week after suffering cardiac arrest during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

Hamlin, 24, confirmed the transfer, in a tweet Monday morning, to Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, where he will continue to recover.

Advertisement

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!" Hamlin tweeted Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

"Damar Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo," Dr. William Knight IV, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine announced.

"I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Damar Hamlin collapsed," Knight said.

Knight called Monday's hospital transfer the "next stage of his recovery," and said Hamlin's care team in Cincinnati has been in constant contact with his doctors in Buffalo and can "confirm that he is doing well."

RELATED Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first remarks after on-field injury

On Friday, doctors removed Hamlin;s breathing tube and he walked his first lap, according to the Bills. The team has officially put Hamlin on its injured reserve list.

"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," the Bills said Friday.

One week ago, Hamlin's heart stopped following a hit during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The team's medical staff and paramedics spent 10 minutes working to resuscitate on the field before he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Advertisement

The game was suspended, and the NFL later announced it had been canceled.

On Sunday, both the Bills and the Bengals won their games. The Bills defeated the New England Patriots 35-23, while the Bengals topped the Baltimore Ravens 27-16.

Hamlin watched his teammates play from his hospital bed with his family and tweeted a photo, captioned "GAMETIME!"

Hamlin also watched the tributes to him and to the Bills' medical and athletic training staffs before Sunday's game. NFL players throughout the league wore Hamlin jerseys and pregame warmup shirts. After the Bills' victory, Hamlin tweeted again "We all won."

"Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin tweeted before leaving Cincinnati on Monday.

"Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world and more. Bigger than football!"

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) tackles the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarter of Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2. Hamlin was injured on the play, suffering cardiac arrest. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Bills, Bengals win in first games since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say

Latest Headlines

Seahawks-49ers, Chargers-Jaguars to start 2023 NFL playoffs
NFL // 8 hours ago
Seahawks-49ers, Chargers-Jaguars to start 2023 NFL playoffs
MIAMI, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, launching the 2023 NFL postseason.
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
MLB // 10 hours ago
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Doctors recently diagnosed Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the veteran pitcher announced on Instagram.
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
NFL // 10 hours ago
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after finishing the 2022-23 season with a 3-13-1 record, the team announced.
Baffert runners 1-2-3 in Santa Anita's Kentucky Derby prep
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Baffert runners 1-2-3 in Santa Anita's Kentucky Derby prep
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Trainer Bob Baffert saddled the first three finishers in Sunday's Sham Stakes at Santa Anita, a stop on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby."
Georgia record favorite to beat 'fired up' TCU in CFP finale
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Georgia record favorite to beat 'fired up' TCU in CFP finale
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- No. 1 Georgia is a record 12.5-point favorite over No. 3 TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff finale, but Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said the Horned Frogs are "fired up" entering another game as a heavy underdog.
Dolphins slip past Jets, clinch AFC's final playoff spot
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins slip past Jets, clinch AFC's final playoff spot
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders caressed a 50-yard field goal just inside the left upright to clinch a win over the New York Jets and secure the final playoff spot in the AFC on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Bills, Bengals win in first games since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills, Bengals win in first games since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- NFL players wore Damar Hamlin jerseys and warmup shirts, met for pregame moments of support and teams painted fields with tributes Sunday for the Buffalo Bills safety, who is recovering from an on-field cardiac arrest.
Tennis: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tennis: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Grand Slam tennis tournament following a injury-plagued 2022 campaign, WTA officials announced.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first remarks after on-field injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first remarks after on-field injury
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Damar Hamlin told Buffalo Bills fans to "keep praying" for him in his first public remarks after he was hospitalized when his heart stopped during a game on Monday.
L.A. Dodgers cut ties with controversial pitcher Trevor Bauer
Sports News // 2 days ago
L.A. Dodgers cut ties with controversial pitcher Trevor Bauer
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially cut ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was reinstated to the game this week after serving a long suspension in the wake of sexual abuse accusations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seahawks-49ers, Chargers-Jaguars to start 2023 NFL playoffs
Seahawks-49ers, Chargers-Jaguars to start 2023 NFL playoffs
Bills, Bengals win in first games since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Bills, Bengals win in first games since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
Dolphins slip past Jets, clinch AFC's final playoff spot
Dolphins slip past Jets, clinch AFC's final playoff spot
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement