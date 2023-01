Jan. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian drag racer died in a crash Saturday near Brisbane as horrified fans watched the accident unfold. Sam Fenech's car launched over a barrier and crashed into a camera tower during the New Year Nitro event at Willowbank Raceway. Medics attended to him but he died a short time later. Advertisement

A camera operator was also taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening," Willowbank Raceway said in a statement said. "We send our love and support to the Fenech family and the whole team at Fabietti Racing."

Workplace Health and Safety is reportedly conducting an investigation into the incident with the assistance of the Queensland Police Service's Forensic Crash Unit.

Fenech, who had travelled to the event from New South Wales, is survived by his wife Natalie and three children, officials said.