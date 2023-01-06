Texas fires basketball coach Chris Beard after felony arrest

Former Texas coach Chris Beard was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation -- family violence, a third-degree felony. Photo by SneakinDeacon/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Texas Longhorns fired Chris Beard after the men's basketball coach was arrested and charged with felony assault on a family member last month, athletic director Chris Del Conte announced. Del Conte announced Beard's dismissal Thursday night. Advertisement

"The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard," Del Conte said in a news release. "This has been a difficult situation that we've been diligently working through.

"I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately."

RELATED Texas suspends basketball coach Chris Beard over domestic assault charge

Beard was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation -- family violence, which is a third-degree felony. He was released later that day on $10,000 bail, but remains under protective order through Feb. 23.

Beard's case remains pending in a pre-indictment stage, according to Travis County District Clerk records. He has a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 18 in the 403rd Criminal District Court in Austin.

Advertisement

Texas suspended the coach -- without pay -- the same day he was arrested. Del Conte said associate head coach Rodney Terry, assumed acting head coach duties after Beard's suspension, will coach the Longhorns for the rest of the season.

"We thank coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most," Del Conte said. "We are grateful he will remain the acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

"We are proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who throughout this difficult time have continued to make us proud to be Longhorns."

A spokesman from the Austin Police Department told UPI that officers received a "hot short disturbance" call from a woman at an Austin residence at about 12:15 a.m. local time Dec. 12. The department defines a "hot shot" as an incident that is in progress and is an "immediate threat to life and/or public safety." Those calls require immediate dispatch.

Advertisement

Beard, 59, was booked into travis county jail about five hours after the call. According to the affidavit for Beard's arrest, the woman told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around and going nuts."

Randi Trew, Beard's fiance, later identified herself as the woman involved in the incident. She also sent a statement through her attorney more than a week after the incident, claiming that Beard "did not strangle" her.

The Longhorns said they would review that statement, but also said they would "not comment" on the pending investigation.

He was in the second season of a fully guaranteed, seven-year contract. That pact includes a provision that notes he can be fired for cause for conduct, including a felony charge.

Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, said in an email to Texas -- obtained by CBS -- on Thursday that he expects the Travis County District Attorney to decline all charges in the matter.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday and said the "matter is still under review," with prosecutors evaluating evidence, including recent statements.

"Our office takes all allegations of domestic violence seriously; in each case, we are committed to working through the unique challenges presented," that statement said

Advertisement

Jim Davis, Texas' vice president of legal affairs, responded to Minton's email by saying that Beard was "unfit" to remain Longhorns coach.

Davis said Minton's letter "reveals that Mr. Beard does not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in, or the ensuing events that impair his ability to effectively lead" the Longhorns program.

"This lack of self-awareness is yet another failure of judgement that makes Mr. Beard unfit to serve as head coach at our university," Davis said.

Beard led the Longhorns to a 7-1 record through eight games this season. Texas hired the former Texas Tech and Little Rock coach in 2021.

The No. 6 Longhorns (12-3) will face Oklahoma State (9-5) at noon EST Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.