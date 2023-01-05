Trending
Jan. 5, 2023 / 8:01 AM

Texas A&M forgets basketball jerseys, given technical foul

By Alex Butler

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Texas A&M forgot their basketball jerseys at the team hotel and faced a 1-0 deficit before tipoff of a game against Florida, creating an unusual scene in Gainesville, Fla.

The Aggies, who went on beat the Gators 66-63 on Wednesday at the O'Connell Center, were assessed with an administrative technical foul for the rare delay of game infraction.

"I forgot the jerseys in my hotel," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams told reporters. "That's probably the right way to say it, because I used to be a manager and if that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me.

"You don't want the jerseys to get wrinkled and so I hang them in my room and then I just forgot to put them on the bus. Our players were the ones that recognized it because they warm up without their jerseys so they don't get sweaty so it's my fault, it won't happen again, and I apologized to [the other] coach."

The Aggies warmed up and conducted a team prayer before they noticed the missing jerseys. The game was then delayed for 15 minutes before the jerseys were retrieved.

Florida guard Will Richard made a free throw before the tip off to give the Gators the early edge. The Aggies roared back after the tip off.

Junior forward Julius Marble, senior guard Tyrece Radford and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV scored 17 points apiece in the victory.

"We were just moving too fast just trying to get here and were so ready for the game," Radford told reporters, when asked about the jerseys. "We were just moving too fast."

Marble said the delay helped the Aggies get more energized for the victory.

"It kinda kept us going," Marble said. "We said, "Without the jerseys, we have to bring some energy. We came out with a hot start. I think the jerseys were a big part of it."

