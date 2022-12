North Carolina State Wolfpack football announcer Gary Hahn was suspended after making an on-air remark about illegal aliens. File Photo by SMaloney/ Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended for remarks he made about "illegal aliens" during the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday, his employer said. Learfield Communications said Hahn had been suspended indefinitely after the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Maryland Terrapins, ESPN and the Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer reported. Advertisement

"Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke's Mayo Bowl radio broadcast," General Manager, Kyle Winchester said in a statement sent to media outlets.

During the broadcast Hahn can be heard saying, "Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it's UCLA leading Pitt," while reporting the score of the Sun Bowl.

Learfield is the rights holder for N.C. State football broadcasts. Hahn has been the radio voice for the school's football and men's basketball teams since 1991.