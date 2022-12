Boxer Gervonta Davis was booked Tuesday into Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Undefeated lightweight boxing titleholder Gervonta Davis was arrested charged with domestic violence and is in jail in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Arrest records show that officers arrested Davis on Tuesday in Parkland. He is being held on $1,000 bond at the main jail on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. Advertisement

The Baltimore native was to appear at a court hearing Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Davis, 28, is set to face Hector Luis Garcia in a headline fight Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C. The 130-pound titleholder is 27-0 with 25 knockouts. Davis beat Rolando Romero is his last fight May 28 in Brooklyn to retain his WBA lightweight world title.

Davis also is set to appear Feb. 16 in Baltimore Circuit Court in connection to a hit-and-run incident, which occurred in November 2020, according to court records. He is accused of fleeing the scene of the accident, which involved four people, and faces 14 charges from that incident. He also faces a civil suit.

Davis also was charged with simple battery domestic violence in 2020 in Coral Gables, Fla., but Miami-Dade County court records show that case was discharged Dec. 13.