LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth dead at 83

LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth died suddenly at her Texas home during the weekend. With 88 tour wins, she's the most trophied golfer in history. Photo courtesy of the LPGA.

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- With more tour wins than either Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, the world of golf is mourning the loss of Kathy Whitworth, the most trophied player in the history of the sport. "The golf world and the world in general lost one of its most incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth," Mollie Marcoux Samaa, the commissioner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association, said on Sunday. "Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off." Advertisement Whitworth was born Sept. 27, 1939, in the tiny town of Monahans, Texas, and grew up playing the local 9-hole course with her grandfather's clubs. At 15, she won the New Mexico Women's Amateur, a feat she would repeat the following year. Her rookie season on the pro tour in 1959 was a disappointment, with a scoring average of 80.3 and only $1,217 in prize money to show for it. Three years later, however, she claimed her first victory at the 1962 Kelly Girls Open. Advertisement

"I really didn't win it," she said, adding that runner-up Sandra Haynie "gave" her the tournament with a three-putt on the final hole.

In 1981, she became the first player on the LPGA to earn $1 million.

She went on to join the likes of Betsy King and Nancy Lopez in the annals of LPGA history, claiming 88 victories -- more than Tiger Woods or the late "Slammin'" Sam Snead -- 93 runner-ups and earning LPGA Player of the Year seven times before retiring from competition in 2005.

Whitworth died suddenly on Christmas Eve at her Texas home, where she was celebrating the holidays alongside family and her long-time partner, Bettye Odle.