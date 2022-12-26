Advertisement
Sports News
Dec. 26, 2022 / 12:26 PM

LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth dead at 83

Whitworth has more tour wins than Tiger Woods

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth died suddenly at her Texas home during the weekend. With 88 tour wins, she's the most trophied golfer in history. Photo courtesy of the LPGA.
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- With more tour wins than either Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, the world of golf is mourning the loss of Kathy Whitworth, the most trophied player in the history of the sport.

"The golf world and the world in general lost one of its most incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth," Mollie Marcoux Samaa, the commissioner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association, said on Sunday. "Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off."

Whitworth was born Sept. 27, 1939, in the tiny town of Monahans, Texas, and grew up playing the local 9-hole course with her grandfather's clubs. At 15, she won the New Mexico Women's Amateur, a feat she would repeat the following year.

Her rookie season on the pro tour in 1959 was a disappointment, with a scoring average of 80.3 and only $1,217 in prize money to show for it. Three years later, however, she claimed her first victory at the 1962 Kelly Girls Open.

"I really didn't win it," she said, adding that runner-up Sandra Haynie "gave" her the tournament with a three-putt on the final hole.

In 1981, she became the first player on the LPGA to earn $1 million.

She went on to join the likes of Betsy King and Nancy Lopez in the annals of LPGA history, claiming 88 victories -- more than Tiger Woods or the late "Slammin'" Sam Snead -- 93 runner-ups and earning LPGA Player of the Year seven times before retiring from competition in 2005.

RELATED Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86

Whitworth died suddenly on Christmas Eve at her Texas home, where she was celebrating the holidays alongside family and her long-time partner, Bettye Odle.

RELATED Robert Hogan, 'The Wire' and 'Peyton Place' actor, dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, early rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

Latest Headlines

Stephan Bonnar of UFC fame dies at 45
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Stephan Bonnar of UFC fame dies at 45
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Stephen Bonnar, who helped popularize UFC in the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2005, died Thursday. He was 45.
NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored
NHL // 2 days ago
NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star and captain Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second all-time in the NHL with 802 goals after scoring twice on Friday night.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated by Major League Baseball
Sports News // 2 days ago
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated by Major League Baseball
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An arbitration panel decided to reinstate Trevor Bauer to Major League Baseball. Bauer was serving a two-year suspension following allegations of physical and sexual assault, but denied the allegations.
Taiba, Country Grammer headline Santa Anita's Opening Day
Sports News // 3 days ago
Taiba, Country Grammer headline Santa Anita's Opening Day
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Sunday is Christmas Day, but Monday brings another gift for racing fans as Santa Anita opens its season with a program packed with six graded stakes, at least one with a potential bearing on year-end honors.
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Justin Fields are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start quarterbacks for Week 16 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Freiermuth, Akins among 4 must-start tight ends in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth and Jordan Akins are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 16. tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
NFL // 4 days ago
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts likely out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Cowboys
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in Week 16 because of a shoulder injury, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Backup Gardner Minshew will likely start against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube in 2023
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL and Google reached a multi-year agreement to grant YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to broadcast NFL Sunday Ticket to U.S. customers in 2023, the companies announced Thursday morning.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
NFL // 4 days ago
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after battling cancer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, who won a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Peyton Manning in 2016, died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday. He was 31.
Pele to spend Christmas in Brazil hospital as cancer worsens
Soccer // 4 days ago
Pele to spend Christmas in Brazil hospital as cancer worsens
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Pele's cancer has progressed, continues to impact his kidney and heart function, and the soccer legend will remain hospitalized over Christmas, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, said in a statement.
