LPGA legend Kathy Whitworth dead at 83

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- With more tour wins than either Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, the world of golf is mourning the loss of Kathy Whitworth, the most trophied player in the history of the sport.
"The golf world and the world in general lost one of its most incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth," Mollie Marcoux Samaa, the commissioner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association, said on Sunday. "Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off."
Whitworth was born Sept. 27, 1939, in the tiny town of Monahans, Texas, and grew up playing the local 9-hole course with her grandfather's clubs. At 15, she won the New Mexico Women's Amateur, a feat she would repeat the following year.
Her rookie season on the pro tour in 1959 was a disappointment, with a scoring average of 80.3 and only $1,217 in prize money to show for it. Three years later, however, she claimed her first victory at the 1962 Kelly Girls Open.