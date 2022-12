Ohio State football offensive lineman Avery Henry announced Monday that he was diagnosed with cancer. Photo by Jay LaPrete/Ohio State Athletics

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry has been diagnosed with boner cancer, he announced. "This isn't the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way," Henry tweeted Monday night. "A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. Advertisement

"I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!"

Henry did not play for the Buckeyes this season. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound freshman attended St. Clairsville High School in St. Clairsville, Ohio. He was a three-star recruit who also drew interest from Iowa State, Akron, Eastern Michigan, Syracuse, Michigan and West Virginia.

On behalf of the Ohio State Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time https://t.co/2BlEQgdM9H— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2022

"We love you brother, we are with you in this fight," Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., tweeted Monday in response to Henry's post.

No. 4 Ohio State will battle No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 in Atlanta. The winner of that College Football Playoff semifinal matchup will advance to play No. 2 Michigan or No. 3 TCU in the national title game.

