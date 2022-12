Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) will not play in the Alamo Bowl and enter the NFL Draft. Photo courtesy of Texas Athletics

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Texas All-American running back Bijan Robinson will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and skip the Longhorns' matchup with Washington in the Alamo Bowl, he announced Monday on social media. "The first thing I want to say is, thank you," Robinson said in a video posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "The past three years have been a journey, so many experiences with this team, the city and the state of Texas. Advertisement

"It has been nothing but a blessing. I'm just so appreciative of everybody here who has been along for this ride."

Robinson ran for 1,594 yards this season, the fifth-most in the nation. He also totaled 314 yards and two scores on 19 catches in 12 games for the Longhorns.

Robinson logged 1,422 yards from scrimmage and 15 scores in 2021. The junior running back totaled 3,410 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns in three years with the Longhorns. He led the Big 12 in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this season.

The Longhorns will face the Huskies in the Alamo Bowl at 9 p.m. EST Dec. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The 2023 NFL Draft will be April 27 to 29 in Kansas City, Mo. Robinson is expected to be a first-round selection.

